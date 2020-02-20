Japanese Breakfast - photo by Jackie Lee Young

 

SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Japanese Breakfast, Mr Eazi, Jose Feliciano, and More

By Hailey Hess

02/20/2020

Music



We are less than a month away from the SXSW Music Festival and have 118 new Showcasing Artists included in today’s Weekly Roundup.

This week brings the return of SXSW fave Japanese Breakfast; Nigerian Afrobeats titan Mr Eazi; legendary guitarist, pioneering latin crossover artist and subject of the documentary Jose Feliciano: Behind the Guitar (part of our 24 Beats Per Second SXSW Film lineup) Jose Feliciano; Israeli electro-pop singer/producer Noga Erez; Sex Education soundtrack composer and songwriter Ezra Furman; Brooklyn dance-floor-filling electronic duo Earth Boys; Cambridge-bred rock sextet Sports Team; London future R&B act Col3trane; South African rock experimentalists BLK JKS; classical embracing hip-hop group Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra; and rootsy alternative set Houndmouth.

Jump In

The countdown begins for the SXSW Music Festival, now less than a month away. We know narrowing down who you want to see perform can be quite difficult with so many amazing acts, so we have some suggestions on how to find your favorites. Here are some ways to get to know 2020 Showcasing Artists:

For more programming across Music, Film, and Conference, explore the SXSW Schedule. If you haven’t registered to attend, have no fear, there is still time to register and book your hotel for March.

Weekly Roundup 5

 

2020 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

99 Neighbors (Burlington VT)
Adzua (Dallas TX)
Akinyemi (Queens Village NY)
Alexxxandrina (Monterrey MEXICO)
Alice Longyu Gao (New York NY)
Amaarae (Brooklyn NY)
Amy Root (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Angel Cintron (San Antonio TX)
Astragal (Houston TX)
B1 (Austin TX)
BLK JKS (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)
Borzoi (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Bragglights (Austin TX)
The Bright Light Social Hour (Austin TX)
Céu (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)
Max Chinasky (Cancun MEXICO)
Clemente Castillo (Austin TX)
Col3trane (London UK-ENGLAND)
Dan Luke and The Raid (Bowling Green KY)
David Dondero (Duluth MN)
DAX (Ottawa CANADA)
The Deer (Austin TX)
Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)
Demi Grace (New York NY)
DJ CEE WATTS (Houston TX)
DJ Hella Yella (Austin TX)
DJ Iceberg (Atlanta GA)
Donald Lauture (Montreal CANADA)
Dwagie (Tainan TAIWAN)
Earth Boys (Brooklyn NY)
EBO (Memphis TN)
Ellie Prohan (London UK-ENGLAND)
Ezra Furman (Chicago IL)
Fever Beam (Tampa FL)
FH Snoop (Philadelphia PA)
Fly Hendrix (San Francisco CA)
FOOZOOL (San Francisco CA)
GeeXella (Jacksonville FL)
GoDJKnowledge & The Trendsetters (Austin TX)
Goyo (Chocó COLOMBIA)
Grupo Fantasma (Austin TX)
Houndmouth (New Albany IN)
Hounds (St. Louis MO)
The Iguanas (New Orleans LA)
Japanese Breakfast (New York NY)
Jasper Bones (Los Angeles CA)
Jaymes Ward (Harrisburg PA)
J. Harcrow (Fort Worth TX)
John Vincent III (Los Angeles CA)
JONATHAS (Rio De Jainero BRAZIL)
Jordan Moser (Wimberley TX)
Jose Feliciano (Lares PUERTO RICO)
JP Saxe (Toronto CANADA)
Karma Rivera (Portland OR)
Katy Kirby (Spicewood TX)
KiDi (Kwahu GHANA)
King No-One (York UK-ENGLAND)
KIRBY (Memphis TN)
Kydd Jones (Austin TX)
LABRYS (Norman OK)
The Lagoons (Austin TX)
Laser Background (Philadelphia PA)
LEDEF (San Antonio TX)
Lele Rose (Washington DC)
Little Jesus (Mexico City MEXICO)
L Twill (Hamburg GERMANY)
Mai Khoi (Hanoi VIETNAM)
Martin Atkins (Decatur IL)
Mira Fahrenheit (Detroit MI)
Miss GIRL6 (Philadelhia PA)
Mluna (Austin TX)
MOTHERMARY (New York NY)
Mr Eazi (Lagos NIGERIA)
Nef The Pharaoh (Vallejo CA)
Ness Heads (Chicago IL)
Noga Erez (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
No Swoon (Brooklyn NY)
Nurrydog (Monterrey MEXICO)
Ollie Voso (Baltimore MD)
OMB Peezy (Mobile AL)
Pale Dian (Austin TX)
Parlor Walls (Brooklyn NY)
Peach Tree Rascals (San Jose CA)
Perreo Millenial (Mexico City MEXICO)
PineappleCITI (Edison NJ)
Pinty (London UK-ENGLAND)
POORSTACY (Boca Raton FL)
Portrait XO (Berlin GERMANY)
Propain (Houston TX)
Ratchetón (Los Angeles CA)
REUE (Austin TX)
Ron Wilkins (San Antonio TX)
Russell Elliot (Brooklyn NY)
Ryan Cassata (Los Angeles CA)
Sertified w/ DieSlo (Austin TX)
Sharkmuffin (Brooklyn NY)
Sharna Bass (London UK-ENGLAND)
Shelita (Los Angeles CA)
The Shivas (Portland OR)
Single Lash (Austin TX)
SkyBlew (Chapel Hill NC)
Sports Team (London UK-ENGLAND)
STEPHAN (Charleston SC)
Stephanie Poetri (Jakarta INDONESIA)
Stephen Clair (Beacon NY)
Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys (Scott LA)
Sun June (Austin TX)
Sweet Spirit (Austin TX)
SWSH (Los Angeles CA)
Sydney Wright (Snyder TX)
Tenci (Chicago IL)
Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra (Philadelphia PA)
Vi$ion (San Antonio TX)
Vivendii Sound (Lagos NIGERIA)
Wet Dip (Austin TX)
Worldwide (San Antonio TX)
Zach Winters (Tulsa OK)

