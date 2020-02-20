SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Japanese Breakfast, Mr Eazi, Jose Feliciano, and More

We are less than a month away from the SXSW Music Festival and have 118 new Showcasing Artists included in today’s Weekly Roundup.

This week brings the return of SXSW fave Japanese Breakfast; Nigerian Afrobeats titan Mr Eazi; legendary guitarist, pioneering latin crossover artist and subject of the documentary Jose Feliciano: Behind the Guitar (part of our 24 Beats Per Second SXSW Film lineup) Jose Feliciano; Israeli electro-pop singer/producer Noga Erez; Sex Education soundtrack composer and songwriter Ezra Furman; Brooklyn dance-floor-filling electronic duo Earth Boys; Cambridge-bred rock sextet Sports Team; London future R&B act Col3trane; South African rock experimentalists BLK JKS; classical embracing hip-hop group Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra; and rootsy alternative set Houndmouth.

The countdown begins for the SXSW Music Festival, now less than a month away.

