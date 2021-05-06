Bandcamp Fridays are all about helping music lovers discover amazing new tunes and directly support the artists who make them. On the first Friday of every month, all Bandcamp proceeds go to the artists including many of the 2021 Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival.
Browse SXSW Online 2021 artists and showcases below and be sure to log in to bandcamp.com on Friday, May 7 from midnight to midnight PST and turn up your support to 11.
Learn more about all of our Presenters, artists, official playlists, music videos, and more here.
ÅÄÖ…Sounds Swedish
AfroFuture Sounds (British Underground & DAJU)
Black Fret
Sydney Wright
Ley Line
Buffalo Hunt
Eimaral Sol
Motenko
PR Newman
Black Fret / EQ Austin / Texas Music Office
Como Las Movies
Ray Prim
Jake Lloyd
American Dreamer
BettySoo
Brazilian Bio.Sound
British Music Embassy
Do Nothing
Ego Ella May
lau.ra
PVA
Connie Constance
Walt Disco
Squid
Virginia Wing
porij
Chubby and the Gang
TV Priest
Onipa
Phoebe Green
Black Country, New Road
Yard Act
British Music Embassy in association with ATC Live
Katy J Pearson
Anna B Savage
THE GOA EXPRESS
British Music Embassy in association with Output Belfast
Enola Gay
Ryan McMullan
Beauty Sleep
British Music Embassy in association with UK Sounds
CaoTai Music / Crater Monde / China Gathering
Care Free Black Girl
Quanna
Baby Kahlo
Demi Grace
The Queendom
Close Up: A Sounds Australia Showcase
Hachiku
Didirri
Alexander Biggs
Kota Banks & Ninajirachi
The Lazy Eyes
Alice Skye
Shannen James
The Merindas
Kee’ahn
Beans
Indigo Sparke
The Chats
Damnably Records
Hazy Sour Cherry
Grrrl Gang
Say Sue Me
Drinking Boys and Girls Choir
Otoboke Beaver
Dedstrange
Jealous
A Place To Bury Strangers
Paul Jacobs
Holy Fuck
Randy Randall
Devil in the Woods x The Syndicate
Los Blenders
El Shirota
Petite Amie
Ruido Rosa
Vaya Futuro
Dutch Music Export
EQ Austin Presents: KUTX The Breaks
J Soulja
JaRon Marshall
Mama Duke
The Teeta
Deezie Brown
Fierce Panda x End of the Trail Creative
Caiine
Scrounge
Enjoyable Listens
Flipped Coin KOREA
TENGGER
AIRY
HAEPAARY 해파리
Y2K92
Focus Wales
Campfire Social
Rosehip Teahouse
Afro Cluster
The School
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
Genelec & Music Finland present THE SHOWCASE MUST GO ON
Heard Presents x We Gon’ Make It
Nané
Sir Woman
Golden Dawn Arkestra
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV
Blushing
Chief Cleopatra
Lord Friday the 13th
Van Mary
Sasha and the Valentines
Holy Wave
Jazz re:freshed Outernational
Richard Spaven
Noya Rao
Theon Cross
Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst
Camilla George
Jon Dee & William Harries Graham: Live at The Continental Club
Kosha Dillz Presents: Oy Vey
KoTPA (Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation)
Luminelle Recordings
M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan
TEKE :: TEKE
Paupière
No Joy
Choses Sauvages
Mercury KX
Luke Howard
Sebastian Plano
Sophie Hutchings
Mint Talent Group
Move Forward Music
Music From Ireland
Tebi Rex
Ailbhe Reddy
Pillow Queens
Just Mustard
Rachael Lavelle
Aoife Nessa Frances
New Zealand Music
Purple Pilgrims
Merk
Nadia Reid
Nine Mile Records & Touring
Carson McHone
Kevin Galloway
Greyhounds
The Deer
Northern Expo
I See Rivers
Heave Blood & Die
NPR Tiny Desk Meets SXSW
Steady Holiday
Clipping
Yasser Tejeda & Palotré
Duckwrth
Pagal Haina
Park the Van
Steven Bamidele
Mae Powell
Neighbor Lady
Best Move
BOYO
Roskilde Festival Introducing
Astrid Sonne
School of X
Ydegirl
Iceage
Sounds from Spain
Soy Cubana: Music from the Movie
The Close Encounter Club
The Legendary SOB.’s
Third Culture
Tokyo Sessions
Wide Days – Scotland
MEMES
Kapil Seshasayee
The Jellyman’s Daughter
Yamaha Guitars & BGS Presents
Jade Jackson
Katie Cole
Aaron Lee Tasjan
SXSW Online XR
Stay Tuned for SXSW 2022
Following the recent announcement of SXSW 2022 dates, we will also be opening up 2022 participation opportunities this summer including PanelPicker®, Film Festival submissions, Music Festival applications, and more. Stay tuned!
TEKE performs at the 2021 SXSW Music Festival showcase presented by M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan
Paupière performs at the 2021 SXSW Music Festival showcase presented by M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan – Photo by Camille Drouin-Gladu