By Jordan Roberts

05/6/2021

Music

Support 2021 SXSW Artists on Bandcamp Friday – May 7

Bandcamp Fridays are all about helping music lovers discover amazing new tunes and directly support the artists who make them. On the first Friday of every month, all Bandcamp proceeds go to the artists including many of the 2021 Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival.

Browse SXSW Online 2021 artists and showcases below and be sure to log in to bandcamp.com on Friday, May 7 from midnight to midnight PST and turn up your support to 11.

Learn more about all of our Presenters, artists, official playlists, music videos, and more here.

ÅÄÖ…Sounds Swedish

Vero

AfroFuture Sounds (British Underground & DAJU)

Loshh

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Black Fret

Sydney Wright

Ley Line

Buffalo Hunt

Eimaral Sol

Motenko

PR Newman

Black Fret / EQ Austin / Texas Music Office

Como Las Movies

Ray Prim

Jake Lloyd

American Dreamer

BettySoo

Brazilian Bio.Sound

Tuyo

Luisa e os Alquimistas

British Music Embassy

Do Nothing

Ego Ella May

lau.ra

PVA

Connie Constance

Walt Disco

Squid

Virginia Wing

porij

Chubby and the Gang

TV Priest

Onipa

Phoebe Green

Black Country, New Road

Yard Act

British Music Embassy in association with ATC Live

Katy J Pearson

Anna B Savage

THE GOA EXPRESS

British Music Embassy in association with Output Belfast

Enola Gay

Ryan McMullan

Beauty Sleep

British Music Embassy in association with UK Sounds

Penelope Isles

CaoTai Music / Crater Monde / China Gathering

mafmadmaf

Care Free Black Girl

Quanna

Baby Kahlo

Demi Grace

The Queendom

Close Up: A Sounds Australia Showcase

Hachiku

Didirri

Alexander Biggs

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi

The Lazy Eyes

Alice Skye

Shannen James

The Merindas

Kee’ahn

Beans

Indigo Sparke

The Chats

Damnably Records

Hazy Sour Cherry

Grrrl Gang

Say Sue Me

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir

Otoboke Beaver

Dedstrange

Jealous

A Place To Bury Strangers

Paul Jacobs

Holy Fuck

Randy Randall

Devil in the Woods x The Syndicate

Los Blenders

El Shirota

Petite Amie

Ruido Rosa

Vaya Futuro

Dutch Music Export

Altin Gun

Nana Adjoa

EQ Austin Presents: KUTX The Breaks

J Soulja

JaRon Marshall

Mama Duke

The Teeta

Deezie Brown

Fierce Panda x End of the Trail Creative

Caiine

Scrounge

Enjoyable Listens

Flipped Coin KOREA

TENGGER

AIRY

HAEPAARY 해파리

Y2K92

Focus Wales

Campfire Social

Rosehip Teahouse

Afro Cluster

The School

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Genelec & Music Finland present THE SHOWCASE MUST GO ON

Yotto

Heard Presents x We Gon’ Make It

Nané

Sir Woman

Golden Dawn Arkestra

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV

Blushing

Chief Cleopatra

Lord Friday the 13th

Van Mary

Sasha and the Valentines

Holy Wave

Jazz re:freshed Outernational

Richard Spaven

Noya Rao

Theon Cross

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst

Camilla George

Jon Dee & William Harries Graham: Live at The Continental Club

Jon Dee Graham

Kosha Dillz Presents: Oy Vey

Kosha Dillz

KoTPA (Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation)

JAMBINAI

Dasom Baek

Luminelle Recordings

Magdalena Bay

Couch Prints

M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan

TEKE :: TEKE

Paupière

No Joy

Choses Sauvages

Mercury KX

Luke Howard

Sebastian Plano

Sophie Hutchings

Mint Talent Group

Great Peacock

MOZIAH

Move Forward Music

Yung Baby Tate

Music From Ireland

Tebi Rex

Ailbhe Reddy

Pillow Queens

Just Mustard

Rachael Lavelle

Aoife Nessa Frances

New Zealand Music

Purple Pilgrims

Merk

Nadia Reid

Nine Mile Records & Touring

Carson McHone

Kevin Galloway

Greyhounds

The Deer

Northern Expo

I See Rivers

Heave Blood & Die

NPR Tiny Desk Meets SXSW

Steady Holiday

Clipping

Yasser Tejeda & Palotré

Duckwrth

Pagal Haina

The F16s

Rounak Maiti

Park the Van

Steven Bamidele

Mae Powell

Neighbor Lady

Best Move

BOYO

Roskilde Festival Introducing

Astrid Sonne

School of X

Ydegirl

Iceage

Sounds from Spain

Candeleros

Alien Tango

BELAKO

Soy Cubana: Music from the Movie

Dayramir Gonzalez

The Close Encounter Club

Weird Milk

Sorry

Babeheaven

The Legendary SOB.’s

LION BABE

Phony Ppl

Third Culture

Kayan

JBABE

Tokyo Sessions

D.A.N.

Wide Days – Scotland

MEMES

Kapil Seshasayee

The Jellyman’s Daughter

Yamaha Guitars & BGS Presents

Jade Jackson

Katie Cole

Aaron Lee Tasjan

SXSW Online XR

Byrke Lou

Miro Shot

Stay Tuned for SXSW 2022

Following the recent announcement of SXSW 2022 dates, we will also be opening up 2022 participation opportunities this summer including PanelPicker®, Film Festival submissions, Music Festival applications, and more. Stay tuned!

For the latest event updates, subscribe to SXSW newsletters and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

TEKE performs at the 2021 SXSW Music Festival showcase presented by M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan
Paupière performs at the 2021 SXSW Music Festival showcase presented by M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan – Photo by Camille Drouin-Gladu

