Bandcamp Fridays are all about helping music lovers discover amazing new tunes and directly support the artists who make them. On the first Friday of every month, all Bandcamp proceeds go to the artists including many of the 2021 Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival.

Browse SXSW Online 2021 artists and showcases below and be sure to log in to bandcamp.com on Friday, May 7 from midnight to midnight PST and turn up your support to 11.

Learn more about all of our Presenters, artists, official playlists, music videos, and more here.

ÅÄÖ…Sounds Swedish

Vero



AfroFuture Sounds (British Underground & DAJU)

Loshh



Bongeziwe Mabandla



Black Fret

Sydney Wright



Ley Line



Buffalo Hunt



Eimaral Sol



Motenko



PR Newman



Black Fret / EQ Austin / Texas Music Office

Como Las Movies



Ray Prim



Jake Lloyd



American Dreamer



BettySoo



Brazilian Bio.Sound

Tuyo



Luisa e os Alquimistas



British Music Embassy

Do Nothing



Ego Ella May



lau.ra



PVA



Connie Constance



Walt Disco



Squid



Virginia Wing



porij



Chubby and the Gang



TV Priest



Onipa



Phoebe Green



Black Country, New Road



Yard Act



British Music Embassy in association with ATC Live

Katy J Pearson



Anna B Savage



THE GOA EXPRESS



British Music Embassy in association with Output Belfast

Enola Gay



Ryan McMullan



Beauty Sleep



British Music Embassy in association with UK Sounds

Penelope Isles



CaoTai Music / Crater Monde / China Gathering

mafmadmaf



Care Free Black Girl

Quanna



Baby Kahlo



Demi Grace



The Queendom



Close Up: A Sounds Australia Showcase

Hachiku



Didirri



Alexander Biggs



Kota Banks & Ninajirachi



The Lazy Eyes



Alice Skye



Shannen James



The Merindas



Kee’ahn



Beans



Indigo Sparke



The Chats



Hazy Sour Cherry



Grrrl Gang



Say Sue Me



Drinking Boys and Girls Choir



Otoboke Beaver



Jealous



A Place To Bury Strangers



Paul Jacobs



Holy Fuck



Randy Randall



Los Blenders



El Shirota



Petite Amie



Ruido Rosa



Vaya Futuro



Dutch Music Export

Altin Gun



Nana Adjoa



EQ Austin Presents: KUTX The Breaks

J Soulja



JaRon Marshall



Mama Duke



The Teeta



Deezie Brown



Caiine



Scrounge



Enjoyable Listens



TENGGER



AIRY



HAEPAARY 해파리



Y2K92



Focus Wales

Campfire Social



Rosehip Teahouse



Afro Cluster



The School



Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard



Genelec & Music Finland present THE SHOWCASE MUST GO ON

Yotto



Heard Presents x We Gon’ Make It

Nané



Sir Woman



Golden Dawn Arkestra



Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears



Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV

Blushing



Chief Cleopatra



Lord Friday the 13th



Van Mary



Sasha and the Valentines



Holy Wave



Richard Spaven



Noya Rao



Theon Cross



Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst



Camilla George



Jon Dee & William Harries Graham: Live at The Continental Club

Jon Dee Graham



Kosha Dillz Presents: Oy Vey

Kosha Dillz



KoTPA (Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation)

JAMBINAI



Dasom Baek



Magdalena Bay



Couch Prints



M for Montreal / BrooklynVegan

TEKE :: TEKE



Paupière



No Joy



Choses Sauvages



Mercury KX

Luke Howard



Sebastian Plano



Sophie Hutchings



Mint Talent Group

Great Peacock



MOZIAH



Move Forward Music

Yung Baby Tate



Music From Ireland

Tebi Rex



Ailbhe Reddy



Pillow Queens



Just Mustard



Rachael Lavelle



Aoife Nessa Frances



New Zealand Music

Purple Pilgrims



Merk



Nadia Reid



Carson McHone



Kevin Galloway



Greyhounds



The Deer



Northern Expo

I See Rivers



Heave Blood & Die



NPR Tiny Desk Meets SXSW

Steady Holiday



Clipping



Yasser Tejeda & Palotré



Duckwrth



The F16s



Rounak Maiti



Steven Bamidele



Mae Powell



Neighbor Lady



Best Move



BOYO



Roskilde Festival Introducing

Astrid Sonne



School of X



Ydegirl



Iceage



Sounds from Spain

Candeleros



Alien Tango



BELAKO



Soy Cubana: Music from the Movie

Dayramir Gonzalez



The Close Encounter Club

Weird Milk



Sorry



Babeheaven



The Legendary SOB.’s

LION BABE



Phony Ppl



Third Culture

Kayan



JBABE



Tokyo Sessions

D.A.N.



Wide Days – Scotland

MEMES



Kapil Seshasayee



The Jellyman’s Daughter



Yamaha Guitars & BGS Presents

Jade Jackson



Katie Cole



Aaron Lee Tasjan



SXSW Online XR

Byrke Lou



Miro Shot



