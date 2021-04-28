When NPR’s Tiny Desk came to SXSW in 2019, the festival was touched with a serendipity that only Bob Boilen could create. The Tiny Desk Family Hour was born and people lined the street to hear ten performances from surprise musical guests. Last year we missed Bob and the gang dearly and were thrilled to be back in a virtual crowd of the Tiny Desk (Home) concerts at SXSW Online.

During the 2021 Music Festival for SXSW Online, Steady Holiday, Duckwrth, Yasser Tejeda & Palotré, and Clipping brought us music from their home to ours with energetic performances and creative sets including SXSW arrows big and tiny.

Whether you made it to SXSW Online or not, we are thrilled to share the NPR’s Tiny Desk Meets SXSW Showcase with the whole SXSW community. So sit down, relax, and start jamming!