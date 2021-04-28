Showcasing Artist DUCKWRTH at SXSW Online

 

When NPR’s Tiny Desk came to SXSW in 2019, the festival was touched with a serendipity that only Bob Boilen could create. The Tiny Desk Family Hour was born and people lined the street to hear ten performances from surprise musical guests. Last year we missed Bob and the gang dearly and were thrilled to be back in a virtual crowd of the Tiny Desk (Home) concerts at SXSW Online.

During the 2021 Music Festival for SXSW Online, Steady Holiday, Duckwrth, Yasser Tejeda & Palotré, and Clipping brought us music from their home to ours with energetic performances and creative sets including SXSW arrows big and tiny.

Whether you made it to SXSW Online or not, we are thrilled to share the NPR’s Tiny Desk Meets SXSW Showcase with the whole SXSW community. So sit down, relax, and start jamming!

Steady Holiday

Steady Holiday is the solo vehicle for Los Angeles singer/songwriter Dre Babinski’s deeply personal and cinematic storytelling. Characterized by a featherlight voice and sweeping strings played by Babinski herself, Steady Holiday creates music that’s nostalgic for a bygone era.

DUCKWRTH

Over the last five years, LA-based wunderkind Duckwrth has quickly risen up the ranks as a promising star of the future of music. His collection of critically acclaimed projects including Nowhere (2015,) I’m Uugly (2016), Xtra Uugly (2017) and The Falling Man EP (2019), have transcended streaming platforms and landed in films, TV series, and brand ad campaigns and have received critical acclaim from a vast amount of outlets including NPR, The FADER, Complex, XXL and more. This cumulation has led the rapper to become an international touring staple, headlining shows globally and performing at Austin City Limits and opening for superstars Billie Eilish and Anderson .Paak.

Yasser Tejeda & Palotré

Yasser Tejeda & Palotré is a Dominican fusion group that is giving traditional folkloric music a new spin with jazz, rock and Caribbean rhythms in "a frenzied celebration of ancestral union" (Billboard, 2019).

Clipping

The critically acclaimed West Coast-based experimental hip-hop trio, “clipping" is fronted by Tony and Grammy winning actor, rapper and writer, Daveed Diggs (HAMILTON, SNOWPIERCER, BLINDSPOTTING) along with producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson. They've toured nationally and internationally, and initially rose to prominence with their debut album MIDCITY and follow up CLPPNG. In 2016 they released their opus, SPLENDOR & MISERY, a science fiction concept album that garnered international critical acclaim, including a Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation.

