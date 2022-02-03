The British Music Embassy is back with a bigger-than-ever, must-see lineup of the best new British music during the 2022 SXSW Music Festival.

As the official UK residency at SXSW, the British Music Embassy is set to feature 12 showcases at Cedar Street Courtyard from March 12–19. Be sure to catch BBC and DIY tipped artists Priya Ragu and Yard Act; YouTube star Strawberry Guy; celebrated jazz collective Steam Down; grunge-pop singer-songwriter Baby Queen; genre-bending duo Nova Twins; and many more.

“I’ve never been to Texas before so this is going to be a totally new experience for me and I’m so excited to be playing at such an iconic festival that champions new music. I think this year’s lineup will be one to remember!” – Baby Queen

Running alongside live music performances, the British Music Embassy will also host exclusive panels, networking sessions featuring top UK executives and industry experts, and Q&As to help establish international relationships that build careers and businesses.

Explore the British Music Embassy’s 2022 Lineup and be sure to add events to your Favorites list on the SXSW Schedule!

