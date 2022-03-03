We’re serving up the final Weekly Roundup of new Showcasing Artists taking the stage March 14-20 at the 2022 SXSW Music Festival!

Today’s announcement of an additional 130 artists includes Japanese rock band CHAI; British singer-songwriter Jade Bird; New York City R&B, Pop, and Hip Hop/Trap artist Kyla Imani; alternative rockers The Lemonheads celebrating the 30th album anniversary of It’s a Shame About Ray; eclectic rock visionaries Heartless Bastards; and many more.

New 2022 Showcasing Artists

AJ Bray (San Antonio TX)

ALIZA1K (San Antonio TX)

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead (Austin TX)

Andrea Russett (Los Angeles CA)

Angela Muñoz (Los Angeles CA)

Annabelle Chairlegs (Austin TX)

Ariel & The Culture (Dallas TX)

Arod (Austin TX)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

B The Beat (Austin TX)

B4BYLEXIG1RL (Los Angeles CA)

Baby Sam (Houston TX)

Beatking (Houston TX)

Bexar Brass (San Antonio TX)

Bianca Bonnie (Harlem NY)

Billyracxx (Houston TX)

Body Meat (Philadelphia PA)

Cachorra (Guadalajara MEXICO)

Carmen María (Mexico City MEXICO)

Cedars (New Braunfels TX)

Cha’keeta B (Austin TX)

CHAI (Nagoya JAPAN)

Cheque (Okitipupa NIGERIA)

Chicocurlyhead (Atlanta GA)

Christian Wiggs Big Band (Austin TX)

Cindy Cane (Brooklyn NY)

Cloudchord (Austin TX)

Day & Dream (Asheville NC)

DeeOhGee (Nashville TN)

Deto Black (London UK-ENGLAND)

DEVORA (Scottsdale AZ)

Devyn Moon (Houston TX)

Dezi (Brooklyn NY)

DJ Chose (Houston TX)

DJ DMoney Global (Fort Worth TX)

DJ Jamie Dred (Austin TX)

Dolly Ave (Los Angeles CA)

Dolly Parton (Pigeon Forge TN)

Doug Westcott (Houston TX)

Dougie D & P.U.D Empire (Houston TX)

Dutchboy (Piscataway TX)

E.I. The King (Tampa FL)

Emmanuelle June (Stockholm SWEDEN)

En Orbito (Austin TX)

Evan Dando (Boston MA)

Evangelia (Orange Grove NJ)

Flores (El Paso TX)

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep (Atlanta GA)

Girlpool (Los Angeles CA)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Gravedancer (Fayetteville AR)

Griffin Robillard (New York NY)

Guapo Mafioso (Houston TX)

Half Dream (Austin TX)

Heartless Bastards (Austin TX)

Holy Schnikes! (San Antonio TX)

Honey Made (Austin TX)

HoneyBunny (San Antonio TX)

Houndmouth (New Albany IN)

IC SKYWALKIN (Los Angeles CA)

Isaia Huron (Greenville SC)

Jade Bird (Hexham UK-ENGLAND)

Jadi Torres (Bocachica DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

Jake Wesley Rogers (Los Angeles CA)

Jane N’ The Jungle (Phoenix AZ)

Jaz Elise (Kingston JAMAICA)

Jimmy Bolt (Houston TX)

Jireh Campbell (Dallas TX)

Jouwala Collective (Richmond VA)

Juliana Madrid (Fort Worth TX)

Kake GetLit (Pasadena CA)

Kay Odyssey (Austin TX)

Kdubb432 & Sombrero Muzic (Odessa TX)

Kyla Imani (New York NY)

Lele Rose (Laguna Beach CA)

Lil HBK (Houston TX)

Los Kurados (Austin TX)

Marian Mesula (Taipei TAIWAN)

Me Nd Adam (Austin TX)

mehro (Los Angeles CA)

MJ Lenderman & the Wind (Asheville NC)

Mt. Joy (Phildelphia PA)

Naya Ali (Montreal QC)

NECKBOLT (Austin TX)

Nicole Marxen (Dallas TX)

Night Moves (Minneapolis MN)

Nivel Codiciado (Charlotte NC)

Nohe & Sus Santos (Santa Fe NM)

Nothing Lost (San Antonio TX)

OG Bobby Billions (Dallas TX)

Peyton (Houston TX)

Rachel K Collier (Swansea UK-WALES)

Rare DM (Brooklyn NY)

Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Marin CA)

Samoht (Charlotte NC)

San Gabriel (Austin TX)

Santana Fox (Queens NY)

Serena Smart (Queens NY)

Shelhiel (Sungai Petani MALAYSIA)

Shirt Off Fe (Austin TX)

Silas Short (Chicago IL)

SKG (Los Angeles CA)

Skylar T (Austin TX)

Sportvvs (Upper Marlboro MD)

Spottie WiFi (Rockford IL)

Stefon Osae (Austin TX)

Sugaray Rayford (Tyler TX)

Sun Room (San Diego CA)

Suxxy Puxxy (Monterrey MEXICO)

Ted Park (Madison WI)

The Broadside Hack: An Introduction (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Cradle (New York NY)

The Culper Ring (Dallas TX)

The Dumes (Los Angeles CA)

The Lemonheads performing It’s A Shame About Ray (Boston MA)

The Lost Project (San Antonio TX)

The Warning (Monterrey MEXICO)

They Hate Change (Tampa FL)

Titia (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Tody Castillo (Austin TX)

Tony Velour (Atlanta GA)

Tough On Fridays (Georgetown TX)

Vacio Sur (Houston TX)

Van Wilks Band (Austin TX)

Very Necessary (Austin TX)

Wheelchair Sports Camp (Denver CO)

whookilledkenny (Austin TX)

Worry Club (Chicago IL)



