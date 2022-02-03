Welcome to the first Weekly Roundup! Tune in each Thursday morning in the lead up to March for newly announced Showcasing Artists for the 2022 SXSW Music Festival.

This week we have over 70 artists joining an already stellar 2022 lineup. New acts include LA songwriter and multi-instrumentalist SASAMI; flamenco singer, composer, and pianist María Toledo; British “anti-pop” singer Baby Queen; Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Aqyila, and more.

While you are counting down the days until you can see these performances live from March 14-20, here are some ways to get to know our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music

on Spotify and Apple Music Explore the SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Discover artists in this week’s announcement below and then turn up the tunes!

New 2022 Showcasing Artists

ADOY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Advertisement (Los Angeles CA)

Akinyemi (Queens NY)

Angel White (Dallas TX)

Anik Khan (New York NY)

Aqyila (Mississauga ON)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

BeauSoleil Trio avec Michael Doucet (Lafayette LA)

Benét (Richmond VA)

Bitch (Los Angeles CA)

Blackillac (Austin TX)

Calder Allen (Austin TX)

Cecilia and The Broken Hearts (Austin TX)

CID RIM (Vienna AUSTRIA)

Clarence James (Austin TX)

Colatura (Brooklyn NY)

Contour (Charleston SC)

Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)

Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND)

Dialtone (Tulsa OK)

Diamond Booms (Austin TX)

DJ JRO (Austin TX)

Emily Nenni (Nashville TN)

Esther Rose (Santa Fe NM)

Fade Em All (Houston TX)

Felix III (Brooklyn NY)

Galvezton (Galveston TX)

Gothess Jasmine (Austin TX)

Harlis Sweetwater (Huntington Beach CA)

Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY)

ilham (Queens NY)

Iman Nunez (Yonkers NY)

Invoke (Austin TX)

JBABE (Chennai INDIA)

Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys (OPELOUSAS LA)

John Moreland (Tulsa OK)

Kayan (Mumbai INDIA)

Kiko Villamizar (Austin TX)

Laveda (Albany NY)

Le Coco Ramos (Miami FL)

Le Ren (Montreal QC)

Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX)

LHF Lil Ke (Austin TX)

Lion Heights (Austin TX)

LYNN (Birmingham AL)

Making Movies (Kansas City MO)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

María Toledo (Toledo SPAIN)

Mauvey (Vancouver BC)

Maya Malkin (Montreal QC)

Miss Taint (San Antonio TX)

Mother Falcon (Austin TX)

OJO (Austin TX)

Paradox Rei (San Antonio TX)

Petey (Los Angeles CA)

Quentin and the Past Lives (Austin TX)

SASAMI (Los Angeles CA)

Shaun Solo (Austin TX)

Smirk (Los Angeles CA)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Vancouver BC)

SPEAK (Los Angeles CA)

Steph Simon (Tulsa OK)

Student 1 (Minneapolis MN)

Stunna Girl (Sacramento CA)

Sub*T (Brooklyn NY)

TEDDYTHELEGACY (Austin TX)

Tequila Rock Revolution (Austin TX)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

ViVii (Stockholm SWEDEN)

WACOTRON (Waco TX)

Working Mens Club (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND)

World Music Unleashed (Austin TX)



Everything subject to change.

View 2022 Artists Schedule

See You There

Join us this March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online for SXSW 2022. Explore Conference sessions, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings, world-class Exhibitions, and beyond on the SXSW Schedule.

Register Now

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and SXSW News for the latest event info and announcements.