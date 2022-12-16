SXSW Holiday Hits: Tunes To Fuel Your Festive Spirit

Experiencing some burnout from that one holiday anthem from the Queen of Christmas that's been on repeat since November 1? Here’s a chance for y’all to mix it up this holiday season with the SXSW Holiday Hits playlist. As you wrap presents, bake holiday goodies, and decorate the tinsel out of your home or office – the SXSW Music Festival Alumni in this playlist will be sure to pump up your holiday spirit! SLEIGH-ed.

Crack open this holiday cookie tin of a playlist filled with aural treats to get your Peanuts fix from a unique take on "Linus n' Lucy" with elevator soul by Ginger Root (SXSW 2020); a jazzy version of "Skating" by Andrew Bird (SXSW 2012); an edgy rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" from genre-bending artist SASAMI (SXSW 2022), and many more.

Listen Up

