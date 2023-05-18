The Day Stages at the SXSW Music Festival provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions in March 2023. The daytime action wasn't one to miss and we invite you to watch the Radio Day Stage performances that warmed up festival goers for SXSW Music Festival nights.

Heard throughout the halls of the Austin Convention Center from Ballroom A, performances by Debby Friday, Thee Sacred Souls, Letón Pé, Blondshell, Hermanos Gutiérrez and so many more were seen rocking the SX Stage. To help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live, we had this year's partners KEXP's El Sonido and 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound.

From March 15-17, we had 34 Showcasing Artists from near and far provide tunes in an intimate setting. Now, you can watch the Radio Day Stage performances from the comfort of your own screen on our YouTube playlist. Plus, scroll through 2023 moments from the International Day Stage.