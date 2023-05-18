Debby Friday - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Akash Kataria

 

SXSW Radio Day Stage

Watch and relive the 2023 Showcasing Artists

By Julia Pinto

05/18/2023

Music


The Day Stages at the SXSW Music Festival provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions in March 2023. The daytime action wasn't one to miss and we invite you to watch the Radio Day Stage performances that warmed up festival goers for SXSW Music Festival nights.

Heard throughout the halls of the Austin Convention Center from Ballroom A, performances by Debby Friday, Thee Sacred Souls, Letón Pé, Blondshell, Hermanos Gutiérrez and so many more were seen rocking the SX Stage. To help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live, we had this year's partners KEXP's El Sonido and 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound.

From March 15-17, we had 34 Showcasing Artists from near and far provide tunes in an intimate setting. Now, you can watch the Radio Day Stage performances from the comfort of your own screen on our YouTube playlist. Plus, scroll through 2023 moments from the International Day Stage.

Thee Sacred Souls

Drummer Alex Garcia, bassist Sal Samano and singer Josh Lane make up the San Diego trio. With music that is is warm and textured, they mix the easygoing grace of sweet ’60s soul with the grit and groove of early ’70s R&B, and the performances are utterly intoxicating.


Listen to Trade of Hearts from Thee Sacred Souls' self-titled debut LP.

Blondshell

Salad is the sixth and final single off Blondshell, Sabrina Teitelbaum's self-titled debut. The 25-year-old singer/songwriter not only stares traumas in the eye—she tears them at the root and shakes them, bringing precise detail to colossal feelings. She makes clear-eyed statements of and about digging your way towards confidence, self-possession, and relief.

Hermanos Gutiérrez

From their sixth album El Bueno Y El Malo Hermanos Gutiérrez perform for us, Thunderbird. Alejandro and Estevan make up the brotherly guitar duo whose music evokes expansive plains and rough wildernesses, saguaros and surfs, spaghetti westerns and Morricone soundtracks.

Sunny War

Sunny War enlivens traditional folk and blues by freshening her musical attack and writing lyrics that reflect 21st century concerns. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso performs No Reason from her fourth album, Anarchist Gospel.

 

International Day Stage 2023

Just across the street from the Austin Convention Center, the International Day Stage featured artists from around the globe to give special daytime performances. From the island of Puerto Rico (El Laberinto del Coco) to the streets of Paris (Oracle Sisters), international sounds filled the air at the Registrant Lounge.

 

Watch SXSW On-Demand

Continue to relive SXSW 2023 before we see you again March 8-16 in Austin, TX for the 2024 SXSW Conferences & Festivals.

You can find all of the exciting 2023 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, SXSW Studio interviews, and more via on-demand content on our YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for more 2023 recaps as well as information about 2024 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

