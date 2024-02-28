SXSW Music and Film & TV Festivals join forces on Monday, March 11 at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater for a special collaborative showcase, featuring two legendary artists who are premiering two soon-to-be legendary documentary films at SXSW 2024.

Scottish post-rock group Mogwai are 25 years, 10 studio albums, and 7 soundtracks into their career. Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound traces the band’s journey from their start in the early 1990’s to the recording of their most recent album As The Love Continues, which scored the band their first UK Album Charts Number 1 and their first Billboard US Album Sales Chart Top 10 along with being shortlisted as one of Hyundai Mercury Music Prizes "Album of the Year."

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird tells the story of two immigrant outsiders, Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, best known as the founding members of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta. For SXSW 2024, the duo return with DE FACTO, their cult Dub & Electronica group, after more than 20 years.

Opening the night is the local monolithic drone supergroup, Water Damage, featuring members of Black Eyes, Spray Paint, Marriage, USA/Mexico, and Swans.

This event welcomes all SXSW Badges, with priority admission for Platinum, Music, and Film & TV Badges. Interactive Badges, as well as Music and Film & TV Wristbands, will be granted secondary access.

Don't miss this unforgettable convergence of music and film at SXSW 2024!

