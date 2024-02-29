From across the pond to Austin, the British Music Embassy returns for their 17th year at the SXSW Music Festival in 2024 with a record 60+ artist lineup at a new two-stage outdoor location within the UK House!

As the official UK residency at SXSW, British Music Embassy is set to present over 60 showcase performances at its new home, the Backyard at Downright Austin (formerly the Sheraton) from March 9-16. The BME will feature 12 diverse lineups across a packed week of Official SXSW Showcases at night (along with four Official Day Parties). Don't miss out on hotly-tipped artists such as porij, Victoria Canal, Miso Extra, Jeshi, and Fabiana Palladino, alongside returning favorites like Ash and Gruff Rhys, all curated by such presenters as BBC Introducing (BBC Radio 1, 1xtra, 6Music and BBC Asian Network), ATC Live, Fierce Panda Records/Xtra Mile Records, and Output Belfast.

"Each year, SXSW attendees look to the British Music Embassy to discover what's new (and who's next) on the UK music scene. With a diverse and exciting array of artists lined up for 2024, we're already looking forward to seeing who will emerge as the next Wet Leg, Idles or Loyle Carner." - James Minor, VP, SXSW Music Fest

Explore the British Music Embassy's 2024 Lineup and be sure to add events to your Favorites list on the SXSW Schedule!

The British Music Embassy is brought to you by lead media partner BBC Music Introducing, UK record labels association the BPI, the Department for Business & Trade (DBT), The Ivors Academy, The British Council, and collective management organisations PPL and PRS for Music.

UK House will also feature a special appearance by UK grime/rap icon Skepta on Sunday night, March 10.

