The Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake are free and open to the public from March 14-16, 2024. Located at 800 W Riverside Drive, the Austin skyline serves as the perfect background to these special live music performances.

Bring a picnic or enjoy food from local food trucks, and grab a cold beverage in The Beer Garden. Doors open at 2pm. Shows are 3–7pm each day.

Thursday, March 14

Spurs Night and Celebration of STEAMBOAT 1874 Austin (Legendary club on 6th Street)

3:00pm Joe “King” Carrasco

3:45pm Patrice Pike & Friends

4:30pm Ian Moore

5:25pm Vallejo

6:30pm Bob Schneider

The Spurs are teaming up with SXSW for this free community concert at Lady Bird Lake. Fans can help raise $100,000 for PlayATX and Austin Parks Foundation by participating in the on-site raffle. There will also be games, photo ops, and free swag.

Friday, March 15

Funk Not Fight

Bootsy Collins

ZAPP!

Riders Against The Storm

Saturday, March 16

KUTX Rock The Shores

3:00pm The Dinosaur’s Skin

3:30pm Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen from A Giant Dog

4:00pm Storey Littleton

4:30pm Superhero Peppermint Patti Collins

5:00pm SaulPaul

5:30pm Sugar Free Allstars

6:00pm Parker Woodland

6:30pm Waco Brothers

KUTX’s Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child brings “indie music for indie kids” every Sunday evening, plus at our Mueller concert series, Rock the Park. Now, KUTX goes big for SXSW with a free, family-friendly afternoon at Auditorium Shores, with Rock the Shores. Performers range from local heroes SaulPaul, Parker Woodland, and Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen (A Giant Dog) to alt-country legends Waco Brothers, to Taiwanese dinosaur-themed duo The Dinosaur’s Skin.

Lineup is subject to change.

See You at SXSW 2024

To unlock all of the exciting events at SXSW 2024, register to join us from March 8-16 in Austin, TX. Stay tuned to SXSW News for updates throughout the event.

