Jaded Presents FRIENDS:FOREVER Showcase at SXSW 2024

The American entertainment company dedicated to Asian youth culture, Jaded, presents FRIENDS:FOREVER. On March 14-15 the Asian-centric music showcase that will feature over 40 of the best emerging and independent artists from across Asia and the diaspora.

Dance-pop singer and producer Shelhiel from Malaysia, indie rock act MEMI from South Korea, R&B and hip-hop producer STUTS from Japan, Australian hip-hop group 1300, along with rave collective Nhạc Gãy from Vietnam, and many more are set to captivate the audience on the SX stage at Empire Control Room & Garage!

Also making appearances are Japanese pop artists Kikuo and AKo, Indonesian indie pop band Reality Club, Taiwanese indie pop act Chih Siou, and more.

"FRIENDS:FOREVER is a celebration of youth and connection through the shared love of music. We are proud to present a new generation of artists who are changing the global music landscape, and who are breaking cultural barriers with their creativity and talent.” - Jing Wang, Founder and CEO of Jaded

Explore the FRIENDS:FOREVER 2024 lineup and be sure to add events to your Favorites list on the SXSW Schedule!

This is Jaded’s third SXSW following 2023’s Tiger Den Showcase which was the first full-day event in SX history to exclusively feature artists from across the Asian region and diaspora

Join us for the ultimate live music experience and beyond at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX. Register to attend to secure your spot!