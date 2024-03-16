KUTX Rock The Shores Showcase March 16 at Palm Door on Sixth

KUTX’s Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child brings “indie music for indie kids” every Sunday evening, plus at our Mueller concert series, Rock the Park. Now, KUTX goes big for SXSW with a free, family-friendly afternoon at Palm Door on Sixth, with Rock the Shores.

Performers range from local heroes SaulPaul, Parker Woodland, and Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen (A Giant Dog) to alt-country legends Waco Brothers, to Taiwanese dinosaur-themed duo The Dinosaur’s Skin. New location for this event: Palm Door on 6th (508 E 6th Street) from 2pm - 6pm.

Saturday, March 16

KUTX Rock The Shores

Palm Door on 6th from 2:00pm - 6:00pm

2:00 The Dinosaur’s Skin

2:30 Sabrina Ellis & Andrew Cashen (A Giant Dog)

3:00 SaulPaul

3:30 Storey Littleton

4:00 Pepperminte Patti Collins

4:30 Parker Woodland

5:30 Waco Brothers

