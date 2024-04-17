The Radio Day Stage at the SXSW Music Festival provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions in March 2024. The daytime action wasn’t one to miss and we invite you to watch a selection of the Radio Day Stage performances that warmed up festival goers for SXSW Music Festival nights.

Heard throughout the halls of the Austin Convention Center from Ballroom A, performances by Marcelo D2, Viji, OH HE DEAD, Shannon & The Clams, and many more were seen rocking the SX Stage. To help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live, we had this year’s partners KEXP's El Sonido, 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound, and NPR Live Session Stations.

From near and far, 16 Showcasing Artists brought the tunes to this intimate setting from March 13-15. Now you can watch the select Radio Day Stage performances from the comfort of your own screen on our YouTube Playlist. Additionally, take a scroll through more exciting 2024 moments captured on the Radio Day Stage below.