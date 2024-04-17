Marem Ladson – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Sabrina Macias

Experience the SXSW 2024 Radio Day Stage

By Julia Pinto

04/17/2024

Music


The Radio Day Stage at the SXSW Music Festival provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions in March 2024. The daytime action wasn’t one to miss and we invite you to watch a selection of the Radio Day Stage performances that warmed up festival goers for SXSW Music Festival nights.

Heard throughout the halls of the Austin Convention Center from Ballroom A, performances by Marcelo D2, Viji, OH HE DEAD, Shannon & The Clams, and many more were seen rocking the SX Stage. To help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live, we had this year’s partners KEXP's El Sonido, 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound, and NPR Live Session Stations.

From near and far, 16 Showcasing Artists brought the tunes to this intimate setting from March 13-15. Now you can watch the select Radio Day Stage performances from the comfort of your own screen on our YouTube Playlist. Additionally, take a scroll through more exciting 2024 moments captured on the Radio Day Stage below.

Marcelo D2

SXSW 2024 Radio Day Stage Performance

OH HE DEAD

SXSW 2024 Radio Day Stage Performance

Akira Galaxy

SXSW 2024 Radio Day Stage Performance

Radio Day Stage Moments

 

Watch SXSW 2024

Continue to relive SXSW 2024 before we see you again March 7-15 in Austin, TX for the 2025 SXSW Conferences & Festivals.

You can find all of the exciting 2024 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, SXSW Studio interviews, and more via on-demand content on our YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for more 2024 recaps as well as information about 2025 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer.

