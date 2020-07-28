Adobe and McKinsey & Company, Inc.: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working individually to do their part, these brands are using their resources to support others.

Blending technology with visual appeal can inspirate not only creativity but endless opportunity. Design is a vital element in a company formula and often paves the way for what comes next. These brands have seen this year as an opportunity to reevaluate internal practices and focus on communities in hopes of leading others to make similar changes.

Adobe

Adobe has continuously adapted their program capabilities to meet the needs of creators and inspire new ideas since 1996. Over the years Adobe has transformed their multimedia software platform into the ultimate collaborative tool, with resources once made for career professionals taking a place on the home computer. As a brand with widespread recognition, they’ve acknowledged their platform and how they can move work forward beyond technology. In an open communication to their employees, Adobe had committed to Listening, Learning and Taking Action in light of the recent call to combat social injustice. President/CEO Shantanu Narayen and Chief Human Resources Officer Gloria Chen addressed these issues saying, “Adobe’s mission has always been to create products that empower people to change the world. In order to be successful, we need to operate in a society where everyone is empowered.” To further these efforts and In collaboration with the Black Employee Network a $1M contribution has been made to the Equal Justice Initiative.

While working for others is a part of Adobe’s typical practice, witnessing the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced their devotion to their co-workers, families and neighbors. A commitment of $6M has been made to several organizations bringing people together and supporting communities. Additionally Adobe shares program support and enhanced access details as well as resources for financial assistance.

McKinsey & Company, Inc.

McKinsey & Company, Inc. has been bringing their ingenuity and industry expertise to companies across the globe for nearly a century. As our online experiences have shifted to an essential portal to the outside world, the creators behind those technologies are building our future. Moving forward with purpose calls for reevaluating where you fit in the landscape of future business, for McKinsey & Company this entails Delivering through diversity. Global Managing Partner Kevin Sneader sits down to directly address social injustice and charts out the 10 actions their team is taking to combat the racial inequalities plaguing communities everywhere. On another front McKinsey & Company is pushing essential workers and small businesses to the front of the priority list as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to permeate throughout the world. Volunteers and alumni have joined forces to provide relief to local healthcare professionals and restaurants. Adair Roberts, founder of their Feed the Frontlines program explains, “What we’re doing is a small thing. But it’s something, and it helps take away the feeling of powerlessness that can come with a threat of this nature”. Nearls 80,000 meals have been delivered and $200,000 raised in donations, McKinsey & Company, Inc. is providing support to those keeping us safe and feeding our families.



For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.