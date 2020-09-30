AfterShokz and Next Level Apparel: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

All of the sudden, it’s the end of September and fall is well underway while things seem to still be on hold until further notice. However, some businesses have not skipped a beat when met with a socially distanced setting. These brands in particular have shifted focus and dedicated their time and efforts to supporting those who need it most.

AfterShokz

In a world where loose ear pods are all the rage, the Aftershokz wireless headphones are the latest in ear shape comfort as well as technological advancement. Whether on a run, a bike ride, or grocery shopping these bone conducting headphones leave the frustration of earbud fitting in the past.

When seeing the devastating effects of COVID-19 in communities across the country, Aftershokz turned their attention to supporting their communities. Partnering with Brands X Better, an organization made up of a group of like-minded brands, they’ve joined together to give back. From April 20 to June 21, 10% of all proceeds from their website purchases were donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Additionally the AfterShokz team is showing appreciation to 28 organizations and facilities by donating their Titanium wireless headphones as well as Air wireless headphones sent to the local Austin medical professionals at Ascension Seton Medical Center sharing the love, support and East Side Pies pizzas.

Next Level Apparel

For over 12 years Next Level Apparel has been setting industry standards for quality design and socially responsible production. Meeting all CPSIA (Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act) testing standards and ensuring factories are WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) certified, responsible fashion has never looked so good.

In the wake of a global pandemic, Next Level Apparel wasted no time to pivot their fabric expertise to use towards a collection of protective face masks. Including eco friendly products made from sustainable and reusable materials. In addition to partnering with City of Hope in supporting the research and treatment of cancer and other diseases, Next Level Apparel has donated 2,500 KN95 masks, 20,000 surgical masks and 50,000 units of apparel for healthcare professionals to change into before returning home. Joe Simsolo, Next Level founder and CEO shared that, “As a part of our responsibility to be good corporate citizens, Next Level is proud to be dedicating our resources and manufacturing capabilities to help our country in this time of crisis.”



For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.