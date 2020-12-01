‘Tis the Season for Digital Swag at SXSW

SXSW is re-imagining our attendee experience in every facet and finding ways to connect while keeping a safe distance. Bringing a traditionally in-person event like SXSW to the hyper engaged digital community will bring about several of these changes, by far one of the most sustainable will be the Digital Swag Bag. With an expanding reach across the internet this season, we won’t be surprised if a few attendees may be looking to decorate their condo for free with all their SWAG in classic Michael Scott fashion.

The days of toting a bag full of SXSW keepsakes and souvenirs around a crowded expo hall lives on in the form of direct links, free or discounted product codes, and more. Bringing another piece of your brand directly to attendees makes for the personal touch we are all looking for. Treat your loyal fans and captivate new ones with special offers exclusive to your SXSW Online participation.

