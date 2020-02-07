Education visionaries and thought-leaders converge at SXSW EDU (South by Southwest Education) to explore what’s next and new in learning. We are celebrating the 10th year of SXSW EDU with an impressive lineup of programming and events from March 9-12, 2020 that’s not to be missed.

The SXSW EDU Conference & Festival serves as an on-ramp to SXSW (March 13-22). Extend your experience by purchasing an EDU Badge or add a EDU Badge onto your SXSW Badge purchase – SXSW Platinum, Interactive, Film or Music Badge – at a discounted rate. Once registered, book your hotel through SXSW Housing & Travel for the best available rates.

Check out this preview of SXSW EDU and visit sxswedu.com for a full look at this year’s program.

SXSW EDU Highlights

2020 Programming Tracks

Dynamic Speakers

More than 1,200 speakers will take the stage during SXSW EDU to explore solutions to pressing challenges and revolutionary ideas for how we teach and learn. Keynotes include Sir Ken Robinson, Jennifer Eberhardt, Carol Dweck, and more.

Electrifying Competitions

Competitions take place throughout SXSW EDU and serve as a vehicle to celebrate trailblazers who are doing innovative and impactful work in education.

Launch – Celebrates emerging innovations in learning with a fast-paced pitch competition featuring early-stage startups

– Celebrates emerging innovations in learning with a fast-paced pitch competition featuring early-stage startups Learn by Design – Elevates groundbreaking work in the design of physical learning environments and how it impacts pedagogy and learning outcomes

– Elevates groundbreaking work in the design of physical learning environments and how it impacts pedagogy and learning outcomes Student Startup – Brings together high school students during SXSW EDU to pitch their entrepreneurial business idea

– Brings together high school students during SXSW EDU to pitch their entrepreneurial business idea Amazon Alexa Challenge – Invites EdTech companies to develop the best use of voice application for education

Dynamic Expo

The Expo is the epicenter for discovering what’s next and new in education. The dynamic space features a discovery-based learning playground, curated programming, and networking, alongside interactive exhibits.

The Expo will feature a number of areas and events designed to support interaction and learning within the exhibition.

Purposeful Networking

Inspiration and discovery abound at SXSW EDU with so many opportunities to network. Whether you’re seeking mentorship, new connections, or friends aligned with your interests, there’s no shortage of convenings to look forward to.

Buy Your SXSW EDU Badge

Join us for a celebration of learning and innovation at SXSW EDU, March 9-12, 2020. Register to attend SXSW EDU by Friday, February 14, for $540 or add a SXSW EDU Badge onto your SXSW Platinum, Interactive, Film or Music Badge purchase for only $295. Once registered, book your hotel through SXSW Housing & Travel for the best available rates.