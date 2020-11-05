Reflector Entertainment’s Takeaways from 2020

Reflector Entertainment had prepared to unveil the Unknown 9 Storyworld with a bang — an immersive live event — but the universe had other plans. Seven months later, the transmedia studio has a few takeaways for reimagining a launch in the era of social distancing.
- Build community. Unknown 9: Chapters, an online interactive experience, encourages players to congregate on Discord to share clues and exchange theories.
- Stay transparent. Reflector’s audiences appreciated its honesty about the postponement and were supportive.
- Tease what’s next. A U9 novel and robust social media presence generated hype leading up to Opening Night Live, at which Reflector dropped an emotional trailer for its forthcoming video game. The strategy worked: the studio won Best Announcement!
- Put storytelling first. Reflector kept its community informed about the complexities of the transmedia business model, impressing fans with Unknown 9’s depth.
- Think digital. Many U9 products were already designed for virtual consumption, so Reflector was prepared when events moved to online spaces.
The studio looks forward to someday holding in-person events, which create undeniably rich experiences. But in the meantime, Reflector is keeping its fanbase excited by teasing new products and developing online content.
