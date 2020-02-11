The World’s First Miniature Apple at the SXSW Wellness Expo

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be a Big deal. Start small at SXSW with Rockit® Apples. As a convenient, natural, healthy snack food – Rockit Apples are the world’s first miniature apple.

Spot the apple tree at the SXSW Wellness Expo? That’s us! Step into our orchard of 12,000 apples for a snack; we have plenty! Our team is happy to answer all your wellness questions — that pertain to apples, of course. Plus, special guest and registered dietician Dawn Blatner will be signing complimentary copies of her newly released book, The Flexitarian Diet.

Are you sharing your wellness experience at SXSW? Don’t leave us out! Simply tag @rockitappleusa on Instagram and share. We’ll be sure to reciprocate with excitement!