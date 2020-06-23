TikTok, Lush Cosmetics, and Zenni Optical: Brands in Action Series

In this special summer series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

What does a lifestyle brand look like in the era of working and socializing from home? Moving forward with business as usual is no longer an option and everyday more brands are taking steps to be more community focused and diversity conscious. Known more for their entertainment, self-care products, and style, these three companies have developed new ways to bring people together.

TikTok

As an application already dedicated to celebrating differences and similarities of our communities, responding to a rapidly changing world is essential. The popular short-form video mobile app is using their platform to provide users with important health information while also making extensive contributions. TikTok has committed $250M to COVID-19 relief going to essential workers, small businesses, and more. This includes their partnership with over 800 public figures to produce educational content for #LearnOnTikTok. Millions of dollars have been invested into the Creative Learning Fund as well as supporting educational creators and providing resources. US General Manager Vanessa Pappas and Director of Creator Community Kudzi Chikumbu also announced that TikTok is joining the fight against racial injustice and contributing $1M to ongoing efforts, while also dedicating $3M directly to non-profit businesses that support the Black communities affected by the pandemic. In their messaging to the TikTok Black community, Pappas and Chikumbu express, “We are inspired by our Black creators, artists, and partners who have touched so many people across the country and around the world. Without them, TikTok would not be the joyful and creative community we aspire to be.”

Lush Cosmetics

From its inception in 1996, Lush has concentrated on producing products free of animal testing and distributed fresh to their patrons. Primarily producing soap products for years gave their business a distinct opportunity to provide numerous product donations. In an effort to help the helpers they’ve donated tens of thousands of scent free soap, bath bombs and more to frontline and essential workers they are hoping to limit the spread of disease as well as promote self care. In addition, Lush North America has committed to helping create change and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Not only are they dedicating $250,000 of the Charity Pot program to support Black-led, community-based organizations, but also reviewing internal operations to incorporate more diverse leadership. In an open letter to Lush Cosmetics staff, management announced their plan to implement full staff diversity training beginning in early July, “We are having challenging and courageous conversations and opening ourselves up to the uncomfortable so that we can better understand the ways to remove barriers and ensure that everyone feels safe, heard and included.”

Zenni Optical

Over 2.1 million PPE items have been sent to frontline workers across the country thanks to Zenni Optical. Through their relief program thousands of recipients are able to continue the fight against COVID-19. Distributing kits packed with face shields, masks and goggles they are accepting requests from essential workers in need and hope to fill the gap of any delays in government assistance. On another front, Zenni is celebrating pride month and promoting diversity with their 2020 Pride collection. While these frames are available all year long, through the month of June 100% of proceeds from this collection go to the It Gets Better program.



For more information on these efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.

