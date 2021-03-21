2021 Gaming Awards Winners Announced

Announcing the winners for the eighth annual SXSW Gaming Awards, recognizing the most creative and influential titles, teams, and individuals in the industry across 12 different categories.

The winners were announced during the virtual SXSW Gaming Awards show produced in partnership with IGN and presented by Discord. The ceremony also highlighted exclusive segments of the creative process behind the games, the talent that influenced and advanced the culture of gaming in 2020, and previews of exciting upcoming projects.

This year’s SXSW Gaming Awards included 43 nominees across 12 different categories, with winners determined by a weighted total between staff and advisory board input as well as public voting.

2021 SXSW Gaming Awards Category Winners

Video Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Winner: Hades — Supergiant Games

Indie Game of the Year

Awarded to the indie game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Winner: Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Tabletop Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.

Winner: The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games

VR Game of the Year

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.

Winner: Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Winner: Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animation effects and graphics.

Winner: Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Game Design

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.

Winner: Hades — Supergiant Games

Excellence in Score

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.

Winner: Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

Winner: Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Excellence in Narrative

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.

Winner: The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Audio Design

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.

Winner: DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming furthest or most effectively.

Winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios

Congrats to all 2021 SXSW Gaming Awards recipients!

