eMLS Reveals 2022 Season Schedule + Details

Return to Live Events Culminating at SXSW 2022 with eMLS Cup Presented by Coca-Cola

SXSW is thrilled to host the 2022 eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola. Taking place during the first weekend of SXSW on March 13, eMLS Cup is the marquee FIFA esports event of North America. 27 gamers, each representing a different MLS Club, will battle it out on stage to be crowned champion of the 2022 season and take home a portion of the $40,000 prize pool.

The event will be free and take place at the iconic ACL Live music venue. In addition to esports competition on stage, fans will experience an environment where FIFA, soccer, and music converge. There will be fan activations (FIFA open play areas, personalized FIFA Ultimate Team card station), Austin FC presence, merch giveaways, food/beverage, music, and more.

eMLS is the esports and gaming property of Major League Soccer built around the EA SPORTS™FIFA franchise. The eMLS season is comprised of three tournaments: eMLS League Series 1 in Cincinnati on January 16, eMLS League Series 2 in Chicago on January 30, and eMLS Cup in Austin on March 13. Each tournament will be live-streamed to Twitch and Twitter with their own trophy lift and prizing opportunities.

Put on your favorite MLS jersey and join us for the fun.