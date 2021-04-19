Explore Meaningful, Challenging Tech Careers and Conversations on DEI in Tech

Did you miss McKinsey at SXSW 2021? Here’s another opportunity to learn about their tech career paths and hear leaders engage in candid conversations about creating more gender balanced, diverse, equitable, and inclusive tech environments.

Adriana Gaiscogne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech, is the special guest for the April 23 event: Creating More Pathways for Women in Tech. She will be joined by McKinsey’s Sastry Durvasula and Gayatri Shenai. Adriana, Sastry and Gayatri will discuss gender parity in technology, how Girls in Tech is creating more pathways for women to enter and thrive in STEM careers, and current issues like COVID-19’s impact on women in the workplace. You’ll also hear McKinsey technologist, Laura Rosich, share her career path at McKinsey and speak about our current tech roles. Register here.

About Technology & Digital Careers at McKinsey

McKinsey is looking for talented software engineers, agile coaches, product managers, designers, and helpdesk professionals for internal tech roles on the Technology & Digital team.

Their T&D team challenges the status quo and continually improves our internal tech offerings to create, implement and deliver inspiring, secure, integrated digital experiences. They design and develop best-in-class solutions across the technology stack and support thousands of colleagues around the globe. View open T&D roles.

