Hemp Is Creating an EcoRevolution

High Grade Hemp Seed, a Santa Fe Farms company, is thrilled to be joining SXSW in 2021 as a Platinum Sponsor. Our mission is perfectly aligned with SXSW’s theme of A New Urgency — amplifying the call to address the climate crisis, we are actively working on driving change within the industry to meet this and the other global challenges that face us. Santa Fe Farms is confident that by growing industrial hemp and enacting a vision for a sustainable hemp ecosystem, we are supporting the development of solutions to the global warming crisis and accelerating the movement toward a carbon—negative economy.

Santa Fe Farms is working hard to make sure that the use of hemp combined with technology equals sustainable carbon-negative solutions. These ideas are ingrained in our ethos and essential to the conversations we visit on a daily basis. It is our hope to connect and communicate our values through our fireside chats, intimate Zooms and panel discussions and to explore meaningful ways to share and express it together.

