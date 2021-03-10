By Olivia Cruz

03/10/2021

News

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Join Dell Technologies for SXSW Online

Dell Technologies at SXSW Online

We look forward to seeing you at SXSW this year! Join our featured session titled “Progress Starts with Us: Diversity and Inclusion for All” featuring Emmanuel Acho (creator of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”) on Tuesday, March 16, at 11am CT.

Participate in our LIVE networking meetups:

  • Connecting from Behind the Lens with Amy Price – Join renowned photographer Amy Price to discuss how we form connections. Tuesday, March 16, 12:00 – 12:25pm CT

  • Ask Me Anything: Dell Technologies Recruiters – How do you wow an interviewer over Zoom? Ask them anything! Wednesday, March 17, 3:00 – 3:25pm CT

  • DWEN Dream Tech Contest – Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network is giving $60,000 (U.S.) in tailored technology for US-based women-owned businesses with less than 100 employees. Thursday, March 18, 11:00 – 11:25am CT

  • Bringing Back the Spirit of Start-Up Life – Bring your ideas about how companies like Dell can help build platforms to bring back the spirit of start-up life! Thursday, March 18, 3:30 – 3:55pm CT

And finally, we have an Alienware Ask Me Anything – Join our Alienware experts on the official Alienware Discord server: https://dell.to/3b6KwpW Thursday, March 18, 2:00 – 3:00pm CT

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.

Image courtesy of Dell Technologies

By Olivia Cruz

03/10/2021

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Related News:

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
High Grade Hemp Seed logo
Showtime logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.