Join Dell Technologies for SXSW Online

We look forward to seeing you at SXSW this year! Join our featured session titled “Progress Starts with Us: Diversity and Inclusion for All” featuring Emmanuel Acho (creator of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”) on Tuesday, March 16, at 11am CT.

Participate in our LIVE networking meetups:

Connecting from Behind the Lens with Amy Price – Join renowned photographer Amy Price to discuss how we form connections. Tuesday, March 16, 12:00 – 12:25pm CT

Ask Me Anything: Dell Technologies Recruiters – How do you wow an interviewer over Zoom? Ask them anything! Wednesday, March 17, 3:00 – 3:25pm CT

DWEN Dream Tech Contest – Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network is giving $60,000 (U.S.) in tailored technology for US-based women-owned businesses with less than 100 employees. Thursday, March 18, 11:00 – 11:25am CT

Bringing Back the Spirit of Start-Up Life – Bring your ideas about how companies like Dell can help build platforms to bring back the spirit of start-up life! Thursday, March 18, 3:30 – 3:55pm CT

And finally, we have an Alienware Ask Me Anything – Join our Alienware experts on the official Alienware Discord server: https://dell.to/3b6KwpW Thursday, March 18, 2:00 – 3:00pm CT

