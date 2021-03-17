Learn How To Tell Your Brand’s Stories The TikTok Way

We think it is safe to say that even if you’re not on TikTok, you’ve seen some of our most viral breakout videos of the year. From @420doggface208 drinking Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, to @iamtabithabrown making carrot bacon.

From the 1.5 billion pieces of content on the platform that contain the hashtag #tiktokmademebuyit to the billions of videos featuring product reviews and mentions, TikTok is host to the most culturally and socially relevant powered conversations today.

Join us on March 18th at 3pm CT. We’ll bring together Texas-based TikTok creator @lani.baker and Mindy Perry, CMO of Kendra Scott to deconstruct how they created a compelling piece of content that brings to life our POV of “Don’t make ads, make TikToks.”

For this session, we will share a simple framework that will help you understand more about how to approach storytelling and building compelling creative on TikTok. We will then apply the framework in real-time to the project that Lani and Kendra Scott worked on.

Before we see you, we invite you to download the app, spend a few minutes (or hours) on the For You feed and delve deeper into the last sunny corner on the internet.

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.