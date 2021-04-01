Make Your Audio Content Sound Its Best With Dolby.io

Quality audio has consistently been critical in the immersive storytelling behind our favorite movies, music, and other digital experiences. Now, audio is garnering even more attention with the rise of podcasts and audio-only apps like Clubhouse. Not to mention that video calls are increasingly becoming a staple in our work days and social experiences, and high-quality sound is no longer optional to deliver meaningful human interactions. With rising customer expectations, intelligible, quality audio is a requirement that is here to stay. So how can companies meet these shifting expectations in the digital world?

At Dolby, we’ve spent decades mastering sight and sound innovation to bring your favorite premium entertainment experiences to life. Now, we’re unlocking access to that technology to power a whole new set of digital solutions with our communications, audio, and video APIs. From virtual concerts to e-learning to podcasting, there’s no limit to what developers can build. Now, if there’s audio or video, there’s Dolby.io.

