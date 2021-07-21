Merrell and EdChoice: Brands in Action Series

We have the privilege of working with brands big and small from around the world who are doing incredible things for their communities, the environment and more. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

A big part of my childhood was spent outdoors, I could spend hours climbing trees, exploring creeks and catching frogs. Even though it sounds very “Tom & Huck” I grew up in the suburbs but my mother insisted we spend a significant amount of time outside. Now that I’m older that seems more like a parenting strategy, but I firmly believe that it was because of this lifelong exposure to all things nature that I will forever be gifted with imagination and a unique appreciation for our world.

While Merrell is primarily focused on the fashion and accessory aspect of the great outdoors, they have also committed to bringing the wilderness to children who otherwise might not have the opportunity to experience the world outside their homes.

This year, Merrell will be joining forces in a multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS) to unleash the power of the outdoors and work to make it more accessible to young people across the country. In an interview with BBBS Global Brand President of Merrell Chris Hufnagel shares his commitment to this project:

“Our purpose at Merrell is to share the simple power of being outside with everyone. We believe the earlier you get outside the better – hopefully to reap a lifetime of the physical and emotional benefits of the outdoors.”

Although this partnership is still relatively new, Merrell has been working to better the planet through their work with The Conservation Alliance, Camber Outdoors and ongoing sustainability efforts. In just 40 years of business, they have done incredible work and we are excited to see what they do next!

The pandemic changed several aspects of our everyday lives, one of the most significant being our perspective on education. Some students learned from home full time, others were provided a hybrid approach and all the while parents were forced to look at their children’s current learning system and if it works for them. No doubt it’s a pretty heavy concept to tackle in between Zoom calls and project deadlines but it sheds a necessary light on the fact that everyone learns differently.

EdChoice is there to back you up every step of the way while exploring the possibilities of education and the environment where your little academic will thrive. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, their mission is to advance a K–12 education system where families are free to choose a learning environment that works best for their children.

Additionally EdChoice continued to bring important education discussions center stage as a part of SXSW Online 2021. This year’s Partner Programming brought together a panel in A Black Wall Street for Education presented by EdChoice to discuss how small businesses and major corporations can rebuild the economy by recirculating education funding within the Black community.

For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.