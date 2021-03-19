Newark Working Kitchens and the Impact of Local Community Investment

Since moving their headquarters to Newark in 2007, Audible has made it their mission to directly improve the lives of students, entrepreneurs and residents across the city, as well as encourage employees to live, serve and play in the city. In April 2020, the audio storytelling company launched Newark Working Kitchens, which activates local restaurants in one of the cities hit hardest by the pandemic to cook nutritious meals for residents in need.

Their community initiatives help promote education and literacy, spur the innovation economy, and support local job seekers and business owners. Audible embraces hiring local, buying local and living local. They’ve on-boarded Newark residents of all backgrounds, including the formerly homeless, into best-in-class customer care teams and throughout the company; founded a venture capital firm to scale the high-growth startup ecosystem that is growing jobs and taxable revenue for the city; and equipped every high school student in the city with free Audible memberships and Fire tablets.

