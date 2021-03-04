Next-Gen Business Expectations Hold the Key to Meaningful Change

As business, politics and culture intersect like never before, organizations and individuals who prioritize two key drivers are rising to the top: innovation and purpose. Gone are the days when leaders could keep their heads down, focused only on the bottom line.

The good news is that creating a purpose-driven culture of innovation is great for business. The next generation of consumers and employees not only tolerate it, they demand it. Millennials and younger are seeking out employers and brands that take a stand.

In “How Innovation and Purpose Drive Change,” three leaders with broad-ranging experience driving meaningful change will discuss how their organizations are thriving during one of the most difficult business climates in modern history. Learn how innovators can seize the moment during challenging times, get heard and accelerate the rate of change.

Melanee Hannock of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, named No. 1 on Fast Company’s 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Innovators; Wade Allen of Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy and more; and Jesus Chavez, Managing Partner of Black//Brown, experts in diversity strategy and business acceleration; call on the next generation of leaders and innovators to propel business into a new era.

