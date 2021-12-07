‘Tis the SX season for more announcements! Reggie Fils-Aimé, Founder and Managing Partner of Brentwood Growth Partners, joins the Keynote lineup along with the second round of Featured Speakers for the 2022 SXSW Conference which celebrates the convergence of the technology, film, and music industries.

“We’re thrilled about the speakers announced today, as they represent the creative innovation across their respective fields that SXSW is known for,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “There are few individuals who fit this description more than Reggie Fils-Aimé, whose dynamic and non-linear thinking has made him one of the world’s premier business leaders, and his recent investments within the convergence of gaming, media, and technology speaks directly to the SXSW community.”

Featured Speakers announced include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Julia Cheek, Maëlle Gavet, Ann Hiatt, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Emily Ma, Ghazi, Hari Ravichandran, Andrew Zimmern, and more across 15 Tracks of programming associated with each Conference session.

Get to know the latest round of speakers below and add events to your SXSW Schedule.

Keynotes

Reggie Fils-Aimé is the founder and managing partner of Brentwood Growth Partners; former President and COO of Nintendo of America Inc.; and was recently named chairman of UTA Acquisition Corp., a SPAC focused on the intersection of gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Fils-Aimé joins previously-announced Keynote speaker Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO – with more Keynote speakers to be announced in January.

2022 Keynotes

Featured Speakers

Featured Sessions

A Conversation with Michael Abels

A conversation with accomplished composer Michael Abels about his collaborations with Jordan Peele, how they developed the unique “gospel horror” sound, and how he found inspiration in everything from “The Nutcracker” to “I Got 5 On It.” Abels will be interviewed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bill Adair.

Future Intersections of Food, Technology & Culture

A conversation at the intersections of food, technology, and culture, looking towards the future, and how can we learn from the past to create a food system that is more Just, equitable, sustainable and scalable with futurist, engineer, and designer at Google Emily Ma; Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, The Kroger Co. and President of The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Denise Osterhues; and master chef Andrew Zimmern.

In Praise of Friction

A discussion about the difference between bad and good friction in AI and machine learning, and how to embrace good friction in deploying AI to minimize harm and become human-first with senior lecturer in the Management Science group at the MIT Sloan School of Management and the lead Research Scientist in the Human-AI Interaction group at MIT’s Initiative on The Digital Economy Renèe Richardson Gosline.

Psychedelics for Therapeutics and Well-being

A conversation in which early-stage technology investor/advisor and podcast host Tim Ferris questions how psychedelics can be widely used to alleviate human suffering through clinician-guided treatment of illnesses, how investors can make psychedelic medicine accessible by financing academic research and for-profit companies and clinics, and what’s next for the future of psychedelic medicine as it becomes an established treatment and wellness aid with Director of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Roland Griffiths, PhD; Robert L. McNeil, Jr., Professor of Translational Research and Chair of the Yale Department of Psychiatry John H. Krystal, MD; and clinical psychologist Rosalind Watts, PhD.

2022 Featured Speakers & Sessions

