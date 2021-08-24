Apply to the SXSW 2022 Gaming Awards – Final Deadline: December 9

Each year the SXSW Gaming Awards honor excellence throughout the industry, celebrating the talents that influence the medium and culture of gaming. SXSW staff and an advisory board serve as judges with the task of recognizing games and creators whose talents are advancing the gaming industry forward.
This year’s SXSW Gaming Awards entry process is open through Friday, December 9 at 11:59pm PT. All entries must be completed titles released during the 2021 calendar year. Final nominees for each category will be publicly announced in February 2022 and all nominees will receive two SXSW Platinum Registrations to attend SXSW 2022.
Join the winning ranks of Gaming Awards alumni including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, The Outer Worlds, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Last of Us, and more.
2022 Categories
- Game of the Year
- Indie Game of the Year
- Tabletop Game of the Year
- VR Game of the Year
- Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
- Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement
- Excellence in Game Design
- Excellence in Original Score
- Excellence in Multiplayer
- Excellence in Narrative
- Excellence in Audio Design
- Excellence in Technical Achievement
Learn more about 2022 Gaming Awards Categories, entry and judging process, view past winners, and don’t hesitate to reach out to gaming@sxsw.com for more information.
An attendee at the Alienware Oupost at SXSW Gaming 2019. Photo by Anna Alva Wieding.