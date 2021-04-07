Supporting Community – Driven Change at WFF

The Walton Family Foundation works to create access to opportunity for people and communities. The foundation focuses its efforts in three areas – improving K-12 education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in its home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta.

Recognizing that those closest to the problem are best positioned to realize bold, lasting change, the foundation’s work is guided by its many community partners. Continued forward progress requires careful reflection on lessons learned in the field and the collaborative input of those striving for change in their communities.

Both are reflected in the foundation’s 2025 Strategy, which deepens commitments to community-driven change, equity and inclusion and collaborative partnerships.

The size and complexity of the challenges ahead are humbling. However, the foundation’s work is inspired by a shared optimism across its community of grantees – one rooted in a firm belief that, working together, organizations and individuals have the power to fix what is broken.

The foundation’s approach centers on bridging divides and bringing people together to solve the most urgent problems. Together with its many partners at SXSW and beyond, it’s time to come together with a unity of purpose like never before.

