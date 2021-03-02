Zero Hunger | Zero Waste: Supporting Innovation for a Sustainable Food System

The future fate of our local and global food systems was nuanced, dire and precarious at best before 2020; in many ways, our food system still lies in shambles and is far from rebuilding what was lost this last year.

Now more than ever, we need brave, just and ambitious collaborations to push innovative new ideas to feed 25% more people globally with diminishing resources.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is proud to present The Future of Food @ SXSW, March 18-21, during SXSW Online 2021.

Join leading voices working towards a better food future, like Danielle Neirenberg of Food Tank, Joi Chevalier of The Cook’s Nook and Naturally Austin, Riana Lynn of Journey Foods, Sweta Chacraborty of We Don’t Have Time, Jillian Semaan of Earth Day Network, Moby, Denise Osterhues of The Kroger Co., Kerry Rupp of True Wealth Ventures, Dana Gunders of ReFED, Jon Nordby of Mass Challenge and more.

The four day event features programs and discussions free and open to the public, with additional exclusive content for SXSW badgeholders. RSVP for your free general admission, or as a SXSW badge holder with the same email as your SXSW badge at http://bit.ly/RSVPFUTUREFOODSXSW.

