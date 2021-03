SXSW Mentors and Film Round Tables Announced for SXSW Online

The beauty of events like SXSW has always been the ability to meet people from all across the globe and having the opportunity to learn and be inspired by one another. Keep the creativity going and continue seeking out answers to your questions from the comfort of your home. At SXSW Online, connect with professionals from all areas of the tech, film, and music industries with Mentor Sessions and Round Tables.

Launching soon, you’ll be able to discover, RSVP for, and access Mentor Sessions and Round Tables using Mentorly – part of our suite of SXSW Online associated platforms. Mentor Sessions are 15 minute one-on-one meetings with a wide range of industry professionals. Round Tables bring together film industry experts with SXSW attendees for an informal and enlightening discussion.

Mentor Sessions are organized by areas of expertise including Cannabusiness, Space, Climate and Social Action, and more. Find an expert that will help guide you to success in your business ventures with our preview list of SXSW Online Mentors and Roundtable participants below.

You must RSVP for Mentor Sessions or Round Tables in advance. Stay tuned for more information and the launch of RSVPs on March 9.

SXSW Mentors By Track

Advertising & Brand Experience

Kelsey FormostMagic Words Copywriting | Founder Dr. Charles Wood University of Tulsa | Professor of Marketing, Center Director Douglas ScottSubnation Media | Co-Founder Janis Middleton22squared Ad Agency | SVP, Executive Director of Multicultural and Inclusion Strategy Dolores HirschmannMasters in Clarity | Chief Clarity Officer Steve KellerStudio Resonate at Pandora | Sonic Strategy Director Margot BloomsteinAppropriate, Inc. | Principal Bessie LeeWithinlink | Founder and CEO Damian BazadonaSituation | Founder, President Brandon RachonKastner and Partners | Chief Creative Officer Joseph JaffeCoronaTV | Host Lina RenzinaThe Ad Council | Talent Partnerships Alexandra Lourdes, Ph.DRefined Hospitality – Café Lola, Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets | Founder Sarita AlamiMailchimp | Director of Programming, Mailchimp Studios Jesus M RodriguezMakine | SVP Creative + Creative Brent BuntinCode and Theory | CMO David MeltzerSports 1 Marketing | Co-Founder

Cannabusiness

Amanda ReimanPersonal Plants | Founder Ryan CraneTempo | Founder & CEO Liz GrowGrow House Media | CEO Jessica VelazquezINDIVA ADVISORS LLP | Managing Partner Mary PryorCannaclusive and TONIC CBD | Founder and CMO Austin StevensonVERTOSA INC. | Chief Innovation Officer Kellen O’KeefeFlower One | Chief Strategy Officer Naweh TotimehAequilibrium | Founder/President Leah MaurerThe Weed Blog | Co-Owner Karson HumistonVangst | Founder and CEO

Climate & Social Action

Leah LizarondoFood Rescue Hero | CEO Kathy WangIBM | Product Designer Benjamin LopezTexas A&M University | Researcher Karen FleshmanRacy Conversations | Founder Dr. Angela JacksonNew Profit | Managing Partner Michelle Byle | Creative Director

Connection & Culture

Shannon Marie RileyBuilding 180 | Founder Juan Carlos PerezArt+Logic | Director of Marketing Priyanka JaisinghaniGirlz,FTW | Co-Founder Anita JaisinghaniPondicheri Restaurant | Chef/Owner Lin JeromeRefined Hospitality | Founder Elizabeth BlauBlau and Associates | CEO and Founder Reed SlobuskySkinnyFATS | Founder Mary CheyneMagnetic Podium, LLC | Transformational Public Speaking Trainer & Coach Mordechai LightstoneTech Tribe | Rabbi Miraya BerkeDessert Goals, Rom Com Fest, Mixily | Founder Aaron LeventmanAlmost Adults Productions | Creative Director

Design

Richard MullaneHassell | Environment & Communities Sector Leader David Dylan ThomasAuthor, Design for Cognitive Bias | Cognitive Bias Erik SummaDell Technologies | Innovation Experience Lead Jessie McGuireThoughtMatter | Managing Director Joe C. Klug University of Arizona | Assistant Professor of Scenic Design Liron Lavi TurkenichAravrit | Founder & Creative Director Christine ParkBayer | Design Director Maria YapAdobe | Vice President of Digital Imaging Organization at Adobe

Future of Music

Brittany DouziechEndemol Shine North America | Music Supervisor Nicole SanzioInDigi Music | CEO/Founder Steven AmbersSOCAN | Vice President Corporate Development Jessica Tolf VulpiusCrunchy Frog / Crunchy Tunes | PR / sync agent Jesper Yebo ReginalCrunchy Frog / Crunchy Tunes | Boss Frog Gareth CarterCrunchy Tunes | Head of Sync Ulrik Nalna PetersenCrunchy Frog | Founder, Head of Digital Distribution Andee ConnorsPandora / Sirius XM | Manager: Creator Engagement Team / Head of Metal & Punk Programming Dan NordheimPandora | Catalog & Creator Services Coordinator Chris BellChris Bell Productions | Producer/Engineer/Mixer Paul WiltshireSongtradr, Inc | Founder/CEO Militia VoxMilitious Productions, Militia Vox, Judas Priestess | Artist, Creator, Director, Founder Dilini Weerasooriya Merrill Lynch Wealth Management | Financial Advisor, CFP Ed BrewLabelRadar | CEO Brianna RuelasRuelas Music Group | CEO Victoria WiltshireSongtradr | Chief Experience Officer Doug HallBig Feat PR | Founder Jake WebbSlash MGMT | Founder Peter SotosIndependent Music Consultant Paul RochaSecret City Records | Director, Creative Licensing and Synchronization Jessica KlodnickiSkullcandy | Chief Marketing Officer Nermina MumicLegitary | CEO & Founder Nina CarterBroadcast Music Inc | Creative Director, Events & Partnerships Tim Pattison Broadcast Music Inc | Director, Creative Pop/Rock Josiah AlbertsenPandora + SiriusXM | Partner Manager, Catalog Specialist Joanna NoyesThe Orchard | VP, Marketing Carissa Stolting Left Bank Artists / Unmanageable | Founder, Artist & Event Manager Matthew CoveyTamizdat | Executive Director Olivia HarringtonTen Atoms | Head of Film, TV and Brand Development / Manager Adèle HoLittle Spark Music | Music Supervisor Kristin GrantWestcott Multimedia, Inc | Founder Toni WallaceUnited Talent Agency | Co-Head of Music Brand Partnerships Ola SarsSoundtrack Your Brand | CEO & Founder Francis PreveSymplesound | Founder/Principal Ann MarkwellThis Fiction | Manager, A&R Alisann BloodUnited Talent Agency | Co-Head of Music Brand Partnerships Arielle RubinNettwerk Music Group | Manager Cristina “Trinity” Velez-JustoReelScoring, LLC | Founder/Composer Jeff LiebensonLiebenson Law | Principal Mike WarnerWork Hard Playlist Hard | Founder Michele DarlingBerklee College of Music | Assistant Chair of Electronic Production and Design Shari HoffmanTransparence Entertainment Group | Co-founder & CEO Craig SnyderLyte | Director of Business Development Reema IqbalBMI | Sr Director, Creative – Film, TV, Visual Media

Game Industry

Matt ArdenNBA 2K League (NBA) | Head of Content & Media Lee PerezMeddling Kids | CEO & Game Director Emma ButtinFrench Embassy in the US | New Media Officer Jeff RonaWide Blue Sky | Composer, Producer

Government & Politics

Dominique HarrisonJoint Center for Political and Economic Studies | Director, Technology Policy Chelsea CollierDigi.City | Founder Sherri GreenbergThe University of Texas at Austin, LBJ School of Public Affairs | Professor of Practice, Fellow of Max Sherman Chair in State & Local Government, Graduate Advisor

Health & MedTech

David TobinAudiojack | CEO / Founder Melissa BarkerThe Phoenix Project | Founder & CEO Rachel Carmen CeasarCulture of Health+Tech Consulting // University of Southern California (USC) | Researcher Andrew NerlingerPandemicTech | Co-founder Prakash Jayakumar The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School | Assistant Professor of Surgery / Director of Value Based Health Care and Outcome Measurement Ambreen MolitorPlanned Parenthood Federation of America | Senior Director Rhea MehtaBowhead Health | Co-founder Shelly BhowmikPlatform Wellness | Founder

Media & Journalism

Wilkine Brutus WLRN, Miami’s NPR | Palm Beach County Reporter Daniel VillarrealNewsweek, NBC Out, LGBTQ Nation | Contributor Jose Papa Trace Brasil / Bett | CEO / Chairman

Space

Chris ImpeyUniversity of Arizona | Professor Kenneth Harris The Aerospace Corporation | Senior Engineer David DelgadoJet Propulsion Laboratory | Cultural Strategist Dylan TaylorVoyager Space Holdings | Chairman and CEO Kim ArcandSAO/NASA | Visualization scientist

Sports

Erica VanstoneWFTDA | Executive Director Jasmine Maiettaround21 | Founder Brian MirakianPopulous | Senior Principal

Startups

Heather Kumari McClellanHKM Coaching & Consulting | Founder Josh DaghirR/GA Ventures | Associate Director, Strategy & Portfolio Manager Sly LeeEmerge | CEO, Cofounder Mélissa Peng Curly Executive | CEO Heather WentlerDoyenne | Executive Director & Co-founder Caren CarrascoBenjamin David Group | Senior Partner Vincent Touati-TomasNorthzone | Head of Marketing and Communications

Tech Industry & Enterprise

Addy RuthCognite AS | Senior Web Developer Wendy Xiao SchadeckNorthzone | Partner Cynthia OvertonKapor Center | Director of Tech Workplace Initiatives Amanda. GuptaCoveyLaw | Attorney Ed DoranMicrosoft Research | Senior Director Alexander Chan Chan Solutions | Founder, VP Product Josh KleinIndigometrics | CEO and Co-Founder Kate BaucherelGalia Digital | Digital Strategist & Blockchain Explainer

Workplace

Gorick NgThe Unspoken Rules | Author Carol SankarThe Confidence Factor for Women | Founder Obed LouissaintIBM Corporation | Senior Vice President, Transformation & Culture Craig LemastersGXG | CEO

XR

Ulrich SchrauthVRHAM! Festival | Artistic Director Jimmy ChengDigital Domain | Director of Content Simone KliassVoiceover Specialist and XR Researcher | Arnaud ColinartATLAS V | Founder – Producer Julie WalshWalsh Projects | Founder Kim-Leigh PontinNexus Studios | Creative Director Diego PriluskyEntrepreneur | Elaine WongHTC Vive | Content Partnerships, Viveport

Making Film & Episodics

Elle SchneiderDirector/Cinematographer | Rebecca SternCattle Rat Productions | Director PJ RavalUnraval Pictures | Filmmaker & Television Director Megan GriffithsFilmmaker & Television Director Yen TanFilmmaker Brian TaylorWriter, Director, Producer Adam HootnickResonance Pictures | Founder / EP Matthew SoraciThe Lagralane Group | COO Elise McCaveKickstarter | Senior Director, Film Theresa NavarroAmerican Documentary, Inc. | POV | Vice President, External Affairs Michael KinomotoITVS/Independent Lens | Senior Manager, Production Darrien Michele GipsonSAGindie | Executive Director Chris OhlsonRevelator | Producer/Director Barbara CramptonAMP FILMS | VP of Production and Development David HartsteinBlue Suitcase | Producer Valerie SteinbergValerie Steinberg Productions | Producer Joseph Litzinger BBC Studios/ Interesting Human Media | Executive Producer Danielle KreinikUbisoft Film & Television | Director of Television & Executive Producer “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Cedric GamelinCloudWalker Games | Founder Paul MerrymanProducer | Alex JohnsonScreenwriter + Filmmaker | Lisa DonatoDirector Sarah Seulki OhProducer Gregory KallenbergFilm Prize/Film Prize Feature Factory | Founder Bryan PoyserDirector Lindsey DrydenLittle By Little Films | Founder, Director, Producer Heather KafkaActor

Film & TV Industry

Rowan WoodsBritish Council // London Film Festival | Film Programme Manager // Series and Episodic Programmer Marcin PieńkowskiNew Horizons Film Festival | Festival Director Jay LinPortico Media | CEO Diego MarambioINCAA – Argentina National Film Institute | International Affairs Coordinator Dan Satorius Satorius Law Firm PC | CEI Deena KalaiDeena Kalai, PLLC | Attorney Nyasha FoyComplex Media | Senior Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs Amy E. MitchellAmy E Mitchell, PLLC | Owner/Entertainment Attorney David NugentHamptons Film Fest | Artistic Director Matthew BolishNYFF/Film Linc | Director of Operations & Production Che LinSandbox Immersive Festival | Curator/Lecturer J Thomas NamBucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) | NAFF Managing Director/ BIFAN Programmer Jim Brunzell IIISound Unseen, LLC | Festival Director Greg RhemBronx Brain 64 | Founder/Chief Consultant Ina PiraVimeo | Curator Monica Garcia MassagueSitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia | General Manager Andrew PetersonProvincetown International Film Festival | Director of Programming Alice KharoubiMarché du Film – Festival de Cannes | Director of Cinemas Programming Lee MeltzerPMK BNC | Director Lina PlathFrank Publicity | Co-Founder/Partner Sylvia DesrochersMPRM | Senior Vice President Jacki St. ThomasJive PR + Digital | Account Manager – Entertainment Will JenkinsCivic Advisors | Political Consultant and Media Producer Eric SlossCinetic Media | Head of Sales Matt GradyFactory 25 | Founder Aijah KeithIFC Films | Director of Acquisitions Andreas OlavarriaLevel 33 Entertainment | President & CEO John Van ThadenMagnolia | SVP Michael RepschDark Star Pictures | President Aaron KatzOscilloscope | Head of Acquisitions Sarafina DiFelice Netflix | Original documentaries Robert ChernowGood Deed Entertainment | Acquisitions Manager Karol Martesko-FensterAbramorama | COO / Partner David MagdaelDAVID MAGDAEL & ASSOCIATES, INC. | PRESIDENT/CEO Brandy FonsFons PR | Founder Jay KimGiiOii / Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) | Producer / xR Curator Landon ZakheimSundance Film Festival / Overlook Film Festival | Programmer, Short Films – Sundance / Co-Director – Overlook Dale CohenUCLA Law | Director, Documentary Film Legal Clinic Britta ErichCreative Europe Desk Hamburg | Consultant, Press, Communication

Film Round Tables By Track

Making Film & Episodics

Pamela TornoITVS | Senior Manager, Short-Form Content Caroline von KuhnSundance Institute | Catalyst Director Flavio AlvesQueens Pictures LLC | Director Clay LifordWell Tailored Films | Writer/Director Fanny L GrandeAvenida Productions LLC. | CEO Co-Founder Kuye YoungbloodBRIC TV | Director | Head of Development & Production Ramfis MyrthilBeast of the East Productions | Founder/President Julie ChristeasTandem Pictures | Founder, CEO Maria Zuckerman Topic Studios | EVP, Head of Studio Liz CardenasTen to the Six Pictures | Founder Kathleen GraceNew Form | Producer Michael TaylorFilm Editor, member of AMPAS and ACE Carol SilvermanSet Decorator Natalie DiffordCinereach | Head of Filmmaker Development Rachel CrouchCold Iron Pictures | Director of Development Claire BargoutSpectreVision | Director of Development Meghan McWilliamsCloudWalker | Founder Holly HerrickAustin Film Society | Head of Film & Creative Media Alex WinterTrouper Productions | Founder Milan ChakrabortyMarginal MediaWorks | Head of Film Chelsea HernandezPanda Bear Films | Director Greta FuentesMACRO | Director of Development Dan TuckerYork Mediale | Immersive Producer & Curator Estela Valdivieso ChenSerendipity | CEO/Producer Amy SeidenwurmOculus | Executive Producer, VR for Good Dale CohenUCLA Law | Director, Documentary Film Legal Clinic Britta ErichCreative Europe Desk Hamburg | Consultant, Press, Communication

Film & TV Industry

Rachel WalkerAlamo Drafthouse | Head of Programming & Creative – Los Angeles, Virtual Events Team Megan LeonardSeattle International Film Festival | Programmer Anderson LeHawaii International Film Festival | Artistic director Jessie FairbanksSFFILM | Director of Programming Meira BlausteinWoodstock Film Festival | Co-Founder / Executive Director Marian Koltai-LevinePMK BNC | President of Film, Content and Marketing Peter Van SteemburgXYZ Films | Talent Manager David NinhKino Lorber | Director of Publicity Ryan KampeVisit Films | President Bryan GlickGQue Films | President Basil TsiokosNantucket Film Festival / DOC NYC | Film Program Director / Director of Programming Opal H BennettDOC NYC | Shorts Programmer | Director of Filmmaker Development Carl SpenceFilmFreeway, Eventive, Miami Film Festival, Orcas Island Film Fest | Film Rep, Senior Programmer, Festival Director Kristin McCrackenMcCrackHouse | Social Media Strategist Kristin HarrisGood Deed Entertainment / Cranked Up Films | EVP, Distribution & Operations Sten-Kristian SaluveerMarche Du Film – Festival de Cannes / Storytek | Head of NEXT / CEO Mitch DavisFantasia International Film Festival | Artistic Director

Join Us March 16-20

From March 16-20, experience Conference sessions and Keynotes, music showcases, film screenings, world-class networking, online exhibitions, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW, all in a digital setting.

Register Now

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.