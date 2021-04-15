By Olivia Cruz

04/15/2021

White Claw® Fuels Innovation with New Product & Flavor Launches

White Claw® is excited to announce the launch of three brand new innovations just in time for the summer season – White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge and White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3. The latest innovations were curated specially with White Claw® drinkers in mind, and are a testament to the brand’s commitment to crafting premium products, with fresh flavors and variety consumers crave.

  • White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea. Crafted with sustainably-sourced brewed tea and the finest flavors to deliver a wave of refreshment like no other. Now available nationwide in Lemon, Raspberry, Mango and Peach, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea is a fresh new way to enjoy the same gluten-free, 100 calories and 5% alcohol White Claw® Hard Seltzer is loved for.
  • White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge. At 8% alcohol, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is a stronger wave of refreshment. White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is available in a 16oz can in two new flavors, Cranberry and Blood Orange.
  • White Claw® Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3. Three NEW flavors of White Claw® Hard Seltzer have arrived – Strawberry, Blackberry and Pineapple! Available in a brand-new White Claw® Variety Pack, each 12oz can contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol and 1g sugar, and every sip delivers an exciting twist on your favorite hard seltzer.

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is delighted to share its products with all consumers, from new hard seltzer drinkers to the most passionate fans that made the brand a beloved pop culture phenomenon.

Photo courtesy of White Claw

