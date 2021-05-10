Always looking forward and never standing still, Yamaha Guitars’ mission is to make instruments that inspire. The Bluegrass Situation (BGS) is the world’s largest online community for American roots music, culture, and lifestyle. Together they joined forces to spotlight an exciting lineup of authentic Americana artists for the 2021 SXSW festival.

Hosted by actor and Harmonics Podcast host Beth Behrs, The Yamaha Guitars x The Bluegrass Situation showcase featured Nashville-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and touring member of The Smashing Pumpkins Katie Cole, Nashville singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Aubrie Sellers & Jade Jackson, whose set made the NY Times’ top 15 acts of the festival.

If you missed out, we got you! Click the artist names above to watch their performances back.

