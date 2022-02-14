Announcing this year’s class of esteemed Mentors with in-person and online sessions during SXSW 2022!
Mentor Sessions provide the unique opportunity for registrants to schedule one-on-one conversations with industry professionals to receive advice and guidance in a particular field. Beginning on February 22 at 11am CT, you can RSVP for Mentor Sessions and Workshops.
For in-person Mentor Sessions and Workshops, access is limited to the SXSW Badge types listed on the SXSW Schedule. If you have an Online Pass, you can RSVP for online Mentor Sessions only. Each event in the SXSW Schedule will note whether the Mentor is available for in-person or online only sessions.
Locate the RSVP button on each Workshop schedule listing starting February 22 to reserve your spot. For Mentor Sessions, both IRL and Online, RSVP will be available through Mentorly. More information soon.
Advance sign-up is required so explore the SXSW Schedule or list below by Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music sessions.
Convergence Mentors
Aaron Sweat (HS | Co founder CEO)
Aasim Hasan (Moneta Ventures)
Adam Rogers (Departure Lounge | VP of Creative / Head of Studio)
Ahbra Perry (Alamo Drafthouse Cinema | Head of Alamo on Demand)
Aileen Horgan (Vanta | Head of Marketing)
Ajay Nwosu (Teqball USA | CEO)
Alex Bereznyak (Electronic Arts | Technical Animation Director)
Allison Peck (Smithsonian | Director of External Affairs and Partnerships, Arts + Industries Building)
Angela Wallace (Angela Wallace Impact Agency | Founder)
Annie Burridge (Austin Opera | CEO and General Director)
Apurva Chitnis (Founder)
Asha Aravindakshan (Skills: The Common Denominator | Author)
Benjamin Jaffe (Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP | Partner)
Brandon Baraban (Koodos, Inc. | Co-Founder)
Chris Lambert (New School Critics | Founder)
Cliff Rigano (Mast Jagermeister US | Creative Director / Head of Culture, Content & Experiential Marketing)
Darlene Fiske (S’Well The Agency | Co-Founder)
David Allan (CNN | Editorial Director, Features sections)
Ed Sattar (QuickStart Learning | CEO)
Elly Garrod (VidCon | Executive Producer)
Gracie Arenas Strittmatter (Electronic Arts | Director, Technical Art)
Gregory Allen Nicholas (Tata Consulting Services | Global Health Practice Director)
Heather McClellan (HKM Coaching & Consulting | Founder; Executive Coach, EQ Consultant & Trainer, Conflict Mediator)
Holly Shannon (Entrepreneur)
Jad Esber (Koodos / Harvard Berkman Klein Centre | Co-Founder / Affiliate)
Jason Walker (Thrive HR Consulting | Co-Founder)
Jennifer G. Gallegos (Yotta Energy | Director of Programs and Communications)
Jennifer Noinaj (Design Lead)
Jennifer Tacheff (Manifest Advisors LLC, Women 2.0 – Board Member | Founder & CEO)
Jessica Tunon (Netwalking,LLC | Founder)
John Lilly (Lateral Capital | Managing Member)
Joshua Greenberg (Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP | Associate Attorney)
Joshua Sessler (Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP – CDAS | Partner)
Kathryn Cartini (Chloe Capital | Founding Partner)
Keely Cat-Wells (C Talent | Founder & CEO)
Kelsey August (Central Texas Angel Network – CTAN | Board Member, Past Chairwoman)
Kyle Warner (Songtradr | Manager of Digital Distribution)
Laurie Cercone (CTAN | Board Chair President)
María Verónica Celis Vergara (EnlightAID | Founder & CEO)
Mathieu Lacrouts (Paris | CEO)
Megumi Yoshinaga (SmartNews | CEO Office / Evangelist)
Michael Tomasulo (Winston & Strawn LLP | Partner)
Michelle Hayward (Bluedog Design | Founder, CEO)
Michelle Solomon (Pandora Radio / SiriusXM | Sr. Operations Manager, Creator Engagement | Head of Jazz, Oldies & Showtunes Programming)
Mike Riepen (Central Texas Angel Network | Angel Investor)
Nathan Beckord (Foundersuite | Founder and CEO)
Nina Means (Creative Director/Consultant )
Omer Salik (Activision Blizzard, Inc. | VP, Legal)
Paul Brady (Resolution Games | Co-founder and Chief Communications Officer)
Rashida Gayle (Twenty Six Entertainment | Founder and CEO)
Rey Ramirez (Thrive HR Consulting | Co-Founder)
Robin Raskin (Virtual Events Group | Founder)
Ryan Luu (The Washington Post | Principal Product Manager)
Ryan O. Harris (RAW Natural Born Artists | Head of Production – Houston Market)
Scott Issen (Future Founders | Co-Founder & CEO)
Sheila Judkins (Meta (FB) @ Reality Labs | Director of Marcom, Metaverse)
Shelley Andagan (Qualcomm | Director of Game Studio Partnerships & Executive Producer)
Sherri Rachelle Greenberg (The University of Texas at Austin, LBJ School of Public Affairs | Professor)
Shilpa Bakre (Carnegie Mellon University | Managing Director of Communications)
Tara Roberts (National Geographic Storytelling Fellow)
” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Thomas Ince (LP First Capital | Managing Director)
Tom Riley (Pretzel | COO)
Victoria Dominguez-Edington (Central Texas Angel Network | Program Director)
Wendi Aarons (Humor Writer)
Wilkine Brutus (WLRN, South Florida’s NPR stationReporter and Producer )
Interactive Mentors
Adam McNichol (Well Good | Founder)
Alexander Chan (Chan Solutions | VP Product Management)
Ana Nicolau (Vocabulary | Director of Experience & Product Design)
Andrew Schwartz (Nike | Director of Metaverse Engineering)
Aurora Archer (The Opt-In | Founder + CEO)
Bonnie Wan (Goodby Silverstein & Partners / The Life Brief | Partner, Head of Brand Strategy / Creator of The Life Brief)
Caren Carrasco (Benjamin David Group | Managing Partner)
Carrie Able (Carrie Able | Metaverse OG, Multidisciplinary Artist)
Dan Burgar (Frontier Collective, Shape, Vancouver VR/AR Association | CEO Frontier Collective, Co-Founder at Shape, President at Vancouver VR/AR Association)
Daniel Kuypers (BBDO | SVP, Executive Director of Music)
David Aktary (AktaryTech | CEO)
David Gino (CTAN | Private Investor, Board and Strategic Advisor)
David Meltzer (David Meltzer Enterprises | Legendary Sports Executive, Speaker, Author, and Entrepreneur)
Dr. Melissa Barker (The Phoenix Project | Founder & CEO)
Ed Doran (Microsoft | Senior Director, New Product Incubations)
Guillermo Ochoa-Cronfel (The Cronfel Firm | Founder/Principal)
Gulay Ozkan (GEDS Design Consultancy | Founder)
Helene Servillon (JourneyOne Ventures | Founding Partner)
Jimmy Cheng (Digital Domain | Director of Content)
Joseph Jaffe (Host | “Joseph Jaffe is Not Famous”)
Joseph Liu (CTAN | Board Member)
JP Miller (Career Inclusive | Founder)
Kate Baucherel (Galia Digital | Emerging Technology Consultant, Author, Speaker)
Katy Rudd (Salesforce | Principal Business Architect)
Kelly White (The Walt Disney Company | VP, Digital Product Strategy & Commercialization)
Kevin Blake (The Good People Company | Co-founder)
Lewis Koski (Metrc | Chief Operating Officer)
Lia Garvin (Google | Senior Program Manager & Leadership Coach)
Loretta Chen (Smobler Studios | Founder )
Maxim Savard (Dialogue mgmt | CEO)
Maytal Dahan (Texas Advanced Computing Center, The University of Texas at Austin | Director of Advanced Computing Interfaces)
Michael Mitchell (Mailchimp | Sr. Director, Head of Brand & Content Marketing)
Nadina D. Lisbon (Tradeshift | Systems Capability & Salesforce Architect)
Nihal Pimpale (Moonraft Innovation Labs | Chief Design Officer)
Oliver Kemmann (KEMWEB | CEO & Co-Founder)
Pamela Pavliscak (Pratt Institute + Subjective Labs | Professor and Founder)
Richard Yonck (Intelligent Future Consulting LLC | Founder & CEO)
Sarita Alami (Mailchimp | Director of Programming, Mailchimp Studios)
Shelby Stanley (Dandee, LLC | Founder, Owner)
Silvia Baroni (Volkswagen Group Services | Senior Strategic Designer)
Simone Kliass (Voiceover Specialist and XR Researcher)
Tim Dickson (Generac Power Systems Inc | Chief Information Officer)
Virginie Briand (19:13 transforming business and brands | Managing Partner)
Wilhelmina Jewell Sparks (BITHOUSE Venture Group | Managing Partner)
Yaki Tsaig (BlackRock | Managing Director, Head of Autonomous Investment Management)
Film Mentors
Adam Hootnick (Resonance Pictures | CEO / EP)
Alex R. Johnson (Screenwriter / Filmmaker)
Alice Kharoubi (Festival de Cannes – Marché du Film | Director of Cinemas Programming)
Amanda Lebow (CAA | Agent)
Amy E. Mitchell (Amy E. Mitchell, PLLC | Owner)
Amy Elliott (Director)
Amy Grappell (LFE Productions | Director)
Anderson Le (Hawaii International Film Festival | Artistic Director)
Andreas Olavarria (Level 33 Entertainment | CEO)
Andrew Peterson (Provincetown Film Festival | Director of Programming)
Basil Tsiokos (Sundance Film Festival | Senior Programmer)
Brian Frager (Epic Games | Technical Account Manager, Media & Entertainment)
Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Automatik | Partner, Founder)
Brian Taylor (Writer / Director / Producer)
Britta Erich (Creative Europe Desk Hamburg | Consultant, Press, Communication)
Bryan Alan Glick (GQue Films | President)
Bryan Poyser (Filmmaker)
Carol Silverman (Set Decorator)
Carolina Tamez (Vision Entertainment | Development Executive)
Caroline von Kuhn (Sundance Institute | Director, Industry & Catalyst)
Casey Kriley (Magical Elves | Co-CEO)
Chris Ohlson (REVELATOR | Exec Producer)
Christopher Robert Cargill (Crooked Highway | Co-Founder)
Clay Liford (Well Tailored Films | Writer/Director)
Craig Renaud (Renaud Films | Founder/ Director)
Dan M. Satorius (Satorius Law Firm, PC | President)
Daniel Cantagallo (Cargo Film & Releasing | Vice President)
Darrien Michele Gipson (SAGindie | Executive Director)
DAVID MAGDAEL (David Magdael & Associates | President/CEO)
David Nugent (Hamptons Intertnational Film Festival | Artistic Director)
Deena Kalai (Deena Kalai, PLLC | Entertainment Attorney)
Diego Marambio (INCAA | International affairs coordinator)
Emily Lu Aldrich (Accolade Publicity and Consulting | Founder)
Eric Sloss (Cinetic Media | Executive)
Fabio de Sa Cesnik (CQS FV Law Firm | Founding partner, Lawyer)
Flavio Alves (Rakoom | Co-founder)
Gabrielle Nadig (Storm City Films | Producer, Head of Development and Production)
Greg Longstreet (LongstreetWorks | Owner, Publicist)
Greg Rhem (MTV Documentary Films | Programmer / Creative Consultant)
Gregory Kallenberg (Film Prize Foundation and Feature Factory | Founder)
Ina Pira (Vimeo | Sr. Curator)
Janne Barklis (The Gersh Agency | Packaging & Sales Agent)
Jannette Napoli (ITVS | Manager, Content & Initiatives)
Jared Bloch (Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP | Partner)
Jason Diamond (The Hidden Fortress / The Diamond Bros. | Founder)
JAY KIM (GiiÖii / BIFAN(Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival) | Co-founder of GiiÖii / XR Curator of BIFAN)
Jeffrey Brown (Big Day Pictures | Founder / Producer)
Jessie Fairbanks (SFFILM | Director of Programming)
Jim Dobson (Indie PR | Founder)
Jo Sharon (Magical Elves | Co-CEO)
Jongsuk Thomas Nam (Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) | NAFF Managing Director / BIFAN Programmer)
Joseph Carr (Indie Memphis | Director of Artist Development)
Joseph Litzinger (Executive Producer for BBC and CEO/ Founder of Interesting Media)
Karen Bernstein (Bernstein Documentary | Producer / Director)
Karen Schwartzman (American Film Institute (AFI) | Senior Director, Innovative Programs)
Kathleen Grace (Grace Makes | Founder/Producer)
Kathleen McInnis (See-Through Films | Founder)
Katie White (Producer)
Katy Drake Bettner (Creative Film Producer/Game Development Executive)
Kristin McCracken (McCrackHouse | Social Media Strategist)
Kuye Youngblood (BRIC TV | General Manager)
Landon Zakheim (Sundance Film Festival / Overlook Film Festival | Programmer)
Lauren Schneider (Attention Soldier! Productions | Founder)
Lee Meltzer (R&CPMK | Vice President)
Lindsey Dryden (Little By Little Films | Creative Director & Founder)
Lisa Donato (Director, Screenwriter)
Liz Cardenas (Ten to the Six PicturesOwner / Producer)
Liz Cook Mowe (Kickstarter | Senior Director of Film)
Marcin Pienkowski (New Horizons Association | Festival Director, Head of Distribution)
Marian Koltai Levine (Rogers&Cowan/PMK | President of Entertainment)
Marissa Frobes (CAAExecutive)
Mat Levy (BMG Global (Deskpop Entertainment) | Vice President of Acquisitions & Sales)
Matt Bolish (Film at Lincoln Center | Senior Director of Production & Operations; Programmer: NYFF Convergence)
Matt Grady (Factory 25, LLC | Founder)
Matt Miller (Vanishing Angle | Founder, CEO, Producer)
Matthew Burke (Submarine Entertainment | VP of Sales)
Matthew Campbell (Denver Film | Artistic Director)
Matthew Mills (Spacestation | Founder & CEO)
Matthew Soraci (The Lagralane GroupCOO)
Maya Perez (Writer)
Megan Griffiths (Filmmaker)
Megan Leonard (Seattle International Film FestivalProgrammer)
Meira Blaustein (Woodstock Film FestivalCo-Founder / Executive Director)
Milan Chakraborty (Marginal MediaWorks | Head of Film)
Mitch Davis (Fantasia International Film Festival | Artistic Director)
Monica Garcia Massague (SITGES INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL OF CATALONIA | General Manager)
Monique Walton (Producer)
Pam Torno (ITVS | Senior Manager, Short-Form Content)
Pip Ngo (XYZ Films | VP of Sales and Acquisitions)
PJ Raval (Unraval Pictures | Director/Producer)
Rachel Walker (Vidiots | Advisory Council)
Ramfis Myrthil (Beast of the East Productions | Founder)
Rebecca Stern (NA | Director / Producer)
Robert Byington (Lousy C LLC | Director)
Roy Wol (Studio Autonomous | Producer)
Ryan Heller (Topic Studios | SVP Film and Acquisitions)
Ryan Kampe (Visit Films | President)
Scott Feinstein (42West | Executive Vice President)
Scott Mosier (OGB INC | President)
Seema Mathur (Global Voice Productions | Founder/Filmmaker/Journalist)
Seth Needle (Screen Media | EVP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions)
Séverine Tibi (Sevana Films | Co-Founder, Producer)
Sophia Yen (Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP | Partner)
Sten-Kristian Saluveer (Marche du Film – Festival De Cannes | Strategic Advisor / Head of NEXT)
Sylvia Desrochers (MPRM Communications | Executive Vice President)
Theresa Navarro (American Documentary, Inc. | POV | Vice President, External Affairs)
Valerie Steinberg (Valerie Steinberg Productions | Producer)
Yen Tan (Writer / Director / Designer)
Zoë Toupin (Kanopy | Director, Content Acquisitions)
Music Mentors
Adam Moses (jazz re:freshed | Director)
Adam Weitz (APM Music | Senior Director of TV, Film, Trailers & Sample Licensing)
Adrienne Lake (Daydream Believer | Founder)
AJ McQueen (Artist/Entrepreneur)
AJ Tobey (Rough Trade Publishing | Head of A&R)
Alec Stern (DDB | Director Of Music)
Allison Shaw (Manic Monkee | CEO)
Andee Connors (Pandora / Sirius XM | Senior Manager – Catalog & Creator Services / Head of Metal & Punk Programming )
Andreas Katsambas (Chartmetric | President)
Anna Bond (Songtrust | Head of Creative & Partnerships)
Bec Adams (Les Filles | Founder & CEO)
Ben Morris (Visions From The Roof | VP – Sync & A&R)
Bill Hochberg (Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman, LLP | Partner)
Brendan Gilmartin (Chart Room Media | Founder / Publicist)
Brett Loeb (Missing Piece Group | Director of Marketing and Publicity)
Brittany Douziech (Freelance/Endemol Shine | Music Supervisor)
Bruce Houghton (Bandsintown | Senior Advisor)
Cabrea Casey (Downtown Music Services | Director, Sync and A&R)
Cassie Petrey (Crowd Surf | Co-Founder)
Cath Hurley (MOSTDEFFO / FUTURE YARD | Director)
Charlie Williams (Larkhall | Composer/pianist and creative coder)
Chris Mooney (Ditto Music | Global Head of Artist & Label Service)
Christopher Moon (Tough Love: Adventures in Artist Management | Founder/Creatore/Host)
Craig Snyder (Lyte | Director of Business Development)
Dan Silver (Silver Sessions | Founder)
Daniel Nordheim (SiriusXM Pandora | Sr. Operations Manager)
David Peris (Transmission Media | CTO)
David Price (Votiv | Manager)
Dennis Dreith (Transparence Entertainment Group | Chairman)
Dilini Weerasooriya (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management | Senior Financial Advisor, Certified Financial Planner)
Ed Brew (LabelRadar | Co-CEO)
Eddie Sanders (Protect & Collect, LLC | Attorney, Owner)
Einar Pedersen (The Fray, The Bubble, The Austin Music Foundation | Musician / Producer / Artist Relations)
Eric David Johnson (McCann | Senior Vice President, Executive Music Producer)
Eric Samuelson (Interscope Records | VP, Strategic Marketing)
Eric Shea (Pandora/SiriusXM | Sr. Operations Manager Catalog & Creator Engagement)
Evan Parness (Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) | AVP, Digital Licensing)
Fabian Halabou (Sneak Attack Music | Partner)
Fabrice Sergent (Bandsintown | Founder and Co-Managing Partner)
Fiona Bloom (The Bloom Effect | Founder, Publicity, Marketing, Branding)
Henry Donahue (Save The Music Foundation | Executive Director)
Hunter Scott (TREND | President)
Ian Imhof (Xavier Industries | Founder, Artist Manager)
Jacob “Poe” Staermose (Crunchy Tunes | Music Publisher)
Jamie Dee Hart (SoundCloud | Talent Manager, Creator Services)
Jamie Freedman (Pandora | Catalog and Creator Services Operations Manger and Classical Programmer)
Jeff Brabec (BMG | Senior Vice President Legal &Business Affairs)
Jeff Liebenson (Liebenson Law | Principal)
Jeff Pachman (Domino Publishing Co. of America, Inc. | General Manager -North America)
Jeffrey Becker (Swanson Martin & Bell LLP | Founder and Chair of Entertainment & Media Law Practice Group)
Jeffrey C McClusky (Jeff McClusky and Associates INC | Founder / CEO)
Jennifer Bowder (Ninja Tune | Sr Creative Sync)
Jennifer Masset (Spotify | Global Head of Indies, Commercial Partnerships)
Jesper YEBO Reginal (Crunchy Frog / Crunchy Tunes | Founder and Managing Director)
Jess Paine (SyncVault | Chief Community Officer)
Jessica Tolf Vulpius (Crunchy Tunes | Sync Manager)
Joanna Jurgens (Sofar Sounds, LTD | Head of Business Affairs)
John Katovsich (Seeker Music | Sync Creative)
John Meller (Manatt Phelps & Phillips | Music Associate)
Josh Rabinowitz (Brooklyn Music Experience | Founder / Music Consultant)
Josh Young (Atrium Music | Founder / CEO / Music Supervisor)
Joshua Zieman (Inkind Music | Founder)
Julian Lozano (JayExcel Technologies LLC | Founder / Music Producer / Software Engineer)
Julian Wettlin (Score a Score | Creative Manger)
Julie Weir (Music for Nations – Sony Music | Label Head)
Kali Bradford (SyncVault | Director of Business Development)
Katie Kilgallen (Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) | Associate Director, Creative)
Kelsey Mitchell (Ignition Creative | Director Of Music)
Kim Ross (Red Light Mgmt | Manager)
Kirsten Stubbs (Interscope Records | Senior Director, Digital Marketing)
Kristen Hosack (Saatchi & Saatchi | Senior Music Supervisor)
Latoya Cooper (Music Meets The Boardroom LLC | Founder)
Laura Jones (Little Underground Management | Founder / Producer Manager)
Lesley Li Zhang (The Creative China Initiative | Founder and MD)
Livy Rodriguez-Beharr (Dreamboat Music LLC | Music Supervisor)
Lou Plaia (ReverbNation | Founder / EVP Artist & Industry Relations)
Lyle Hysen (Bank Robber Music | Founder)
Makenzie Stokel (EVA | Founder / COO)
Marilyn Reles (Present PR | CEO and Founder)
Mario Augusto Di Poi Cruz (INPUT | artesonora | Founder)
Mark Allen (Recent Futures | Music Supervisor)
Matthew Neutra (Audio experience innovation lead)
Maya Sarin (Jive PR + Digtial | PR Manager – Music)
Michael E. Boris (Jaded Melody | Owner CCO)
Michael Gross (Squeak E. Clean Studios | Executive Creative Producer / Music Supervisor)
Michael Krumper (Missing Piece Group | CEO/Founder)
Michael Starr (Glassnote Records | Head of Promotion)
Michele Amar (Francerocks Inc | CEO)
Mike Cloward (Devil in the Woods | Owner / Founder)
Mike Warner (Author)
Miles Feinberg (Music Rights Group | President)
Naomi Asher (Sony Music Publishing | Vice President of International Neighboring Rights)
Natalie Graham (Music Publishers Association | Membership & Events Manager)
Nicole Churchill (Assemble Sound | Founder, Music Supervisor)
Nicole Sanzio (InDigi Music | Founder & Creative Executive Producer)
Paul Rocha (Secret Road | Director, Advertising and Video Games)
Robert Perlick-Molinari (toucan sounds / YouTooCanWoo | Head of Label and A&R)
Roggie Baer (RajiWorld LLC | Founder)
Russell Nygaard (Defend Music, Inc. | Creative Director)
Ryan McKay (Songtradr | Director of Client Management)
Samantha Kolton (Songtradr | Senior Manager, Artist and Label Services)
Sanaz Lavaedian (Mocean | VP of Music)
Scott Pappas (Disney Music Group (Walt Disney Records & Hollywood Records) | Senior Manager, Key Accounts- Sales & Digital)
Sean Patrick Rhorer (Distance Management | Artist Manager)
Shari Hoffman (Transparence Entertainment Group | CEO/Co-Owner)
Simon Horrocks (Gold Diggers Sound | Managing Partner)
Sin Morera (sinmusica llc | Songwriter, Producer International DJ)
Stephen Hutton (Uppercut Management | Founder)
Steven Ambers (SOCAN | VP Corporate Development)
Storm Gloor (University of Colorado – Denver | Associate Professor and Program Director)
Stuart Rau (Netflix | Composer)
Sung Cho (Chartmetric | CEO)
Todd W Brabec (musicandmoney.com | Co-Founder / Attorney)
Toddrick Spalding (Mob Scene | VP, Music)
Travis McFetridge (Great South Bay Music Group Inc. | President & CEO)
Tristan Carosino (Votiv Management | Manager)
Ulrik Nalna Petersen (Crunchy Frog | Founder, Head of Digital Distribution)
Whitney Farrer (Nettwerk Music Group | Director, Digital Marketing)
Join Us
Join us this March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online for SXSW 2022.
Preview Image: 2019 Mentor Session – Photo by Alexa Gonzalez Wagner