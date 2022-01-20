Announcing the 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards Finalists

An amazing collection of some of the world’s most forward-thinking digital projects, the 60+ finalists for the 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards span 13 different categories.

Category winners, plus additional honors will be announced at the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 14. In advance of the Awards Ceremony, these 60+ digital projects will be available for SXSW attendees to interact with at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on Saturday, March 12, from 12pm-6pm at Griffin Hall in the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW registrants a first look at the most exciting tech developments, including achievements in AI and machine learning, health technology, robotics and hardware, wearable tech, and virtual and augmented reality, plus a chance to place their votes for the People’s Choice Award.

“The Innovation Awards are such a huge part of what we do at SXSW – the title of this competition reflects one of the pillar tenants of the event. And for this year, the quality of entries we received was absolutely off-the-charts,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “Each 2022 finalist is pushing the envelope with the new ideas, new technologies, and new processes that they are bringing to the table. I can’t wait until the Innovation Awards Ceremony on March 14 to see which of these finalists emerge as the best of the best of the best!”

Browse categories and links below to learn more about these 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists.

Also, stay tuned in the coming weeks for details on the exciting emcee for this year’s ceremony, plus the 2022 SXSW Hall of Fame inductee (who will be honored as part of this fun-filled March 14 event).

2022 Finalists

AI & Machine Learning

Health, Med & BioTech

Innovation in Connecting People

Music & Audio Innovation

New Economy

Robotics & Hardware

Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery

Social & Cultural Impact

Speculative Design

Student

Visual Media Experience

VR, AR & MR

Wearable Tech

Learn More About Innovation Awards

Register for SXSW 2022 – a celebration of the tech, film, and music industries across a variety of programming formats and special events from March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online.