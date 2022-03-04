Billboard and Samsung Announce Star-Studded Concert Series

For the first time ever, Samsung Galaxy and Billboard are hosting a star-studded concert series at The Stage @ SXSW from Thursday (March 17) to Saturday (March 19). The shows will take place at the Moody Amphitheater in the newly-opened Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas.

Kygo will perform on Friday night, accompanied by his Palm Tree Crew label signees Frank Walker and Forester. On Saturday, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will hit the stage for a joint concert. Fans will have the opportunity to engage in unique experiences powered by Samsung Galaxy S22 through activations that will make them feel as if they are in front of their favorite artists. Fans can also cool off with refreshing frozen pops from Taste the Galaxy.

A reserved batch of tickets are available exclusively for existing SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. Tickets are also available to the general public as single-day tickets and 3-day passes on Ticketmaster.

Billboard will be reporting live throughout 2022 SXSW, so make sure you check back for more details on the exciting Austin takeover.