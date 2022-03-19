Billboard x Samsung Galaxy House Superstar Panel: Sebastián Yatra

The Samsung Galaxy House will close on a high note today with a final Superstar Panel from Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra. The activation, open now at Smash ATX, houses breathtaking immersive experiences with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, refreshments, and product displays in which visitors can test out the advanced features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera.

Sebastián Yatra will sit down for an intimate discussion about his recent successes at 1pm CT. Yatra’s music, ranging from pop to reggaeton, has helped to bring Spanish ballads back to the mainstream and earned him recognition from Billboard, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, and more. SXSW wristband holders can attend on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tonight, Sebastián Yatra will hit THE STAGE at SXSW at the Moody Amphitheater with Shawn Mendes. A reserved batch of tickets are available exclusively for existing SXSW Music and Platinum Badges and SXSW Music Festival Wristband. Tickets are also available to the general public on Ticketmaster.