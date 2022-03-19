Celebrating Underrepresented Entrepreneurs in CPG

White Claw® is proud to support underrepresented entrepreneurs by sending five incredible CPG companies to SXSW Interactive for a few jam-packed days of learning and networking opportunities.

The businesses White Claw® is hosting this year are: A Dozen Cousins, Donata Skinfood, Me & the Bees, Pipcorn, and Canna Luxe.

Founded by Ibraheem B., A Dozen Cousins, combines taste, health, and culture through convenient meals inspired by Creole, Caribbean and Latin American recipes.

Donata Skinfood, founded by Donata Joseph, is a line of all natural and vegan personal care products made to not only nourish your skin, body, and hair but also transform your mind.

Me & the Bees will be represented by D’Andra Ulmer at SXSW. Me & the Bees Lemonade is an all-natural beverage sweetened with honey, and containing flax seed for added nutritional benefits.

Pipcorn, founded by Jenn Martin, Jeff Martin, and Teresa Tsou, makes better-for-you, tastier versions of classic salty snacks, all from their heirloom super corn.

Founded by Tori Owens, Canna Luxe, is a line of luxury smoking accessories to fit your aesthetic.