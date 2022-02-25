Discover the Undiscovered: for Data, for Privacy, and Beyond with BigID

We’ve all heard that data is the new oil… but what now? And what does that mean, anyways? Companies run on data, personal data is effectively a form of currency, and data makes or breaks innovation and success for any kind of business – large or small.

BigID helps you get the most out of that data, manage that data, and ultimately unleash the value of your data. And now you can do it on-demand, because sometimes, Big IDeas come in small packages.

Shift left with SmallID: data discovery on-demand to easily find, classify, and catalog all of your sensitive and critical data, wherever it lives.

… and meet .me: a privacy on-demand solution that makes it easy for marketers and privacy professionals to manage data rights and preferences across their current tech stack.

Visit .me and SmallID at booth #647 in the Creative Industries Expo hall to see them in action – meet our CEO and execs, and check out the latest on-demand solutions for data discovery, data privacy, and beyond.

Hungry for more? Meet us IRL for brunch at Geraldine’s on March 14 @ 10AM. Follow BigID on LinkedIn and Twitter to see how we’re changing the data space.