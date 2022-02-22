eMLS Cup Is Coming To SXSW – Register Today

Hey Austin and Austin FC fans! The biggest FIFA esports event in North America is coming to SXSW and is now open for RSVPs. eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola will kick off at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 13th, with doors opening at 1:00pm CT. 12 professional FIFA players will battle it out on stage to be crowned the best FIFA player in North America. Following a second-place finish at eMLS’ most recent tournament, Austin FC’s professional gamer “xVERDE” will be a clear hometown favorite among the crowd.

eMLS Cup is excited to converge top-level esports competition with art, music, and unique fan activations. Think custom jerseys, handcrafted sneakers, limited edition scarves, and a live DJ, just to name a few!

Can’t make it to Austin? Watch the live stream on Twitch and follow along with the action on Twitter and Instagram, and enter our digital contests for the chance to win prizes.

Info at a Glance:

What: eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola

Who: The top 12 eMLS players and fans like YOU

When: Sunday, March 13. Doors at 1:00pm CT, Event Starts at 2:00pm CT

Where: ACL Live at The Moody Theater during SXSW

Cost: FREE!