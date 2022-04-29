Amy Webb's Tech Trend Report at SXSW 2022 – Photo by Melissa Bordeau

 

Future Trends Featured Sessions at SXSW 2022

Peek into the future of tech and entertainment with Amy Webb, Scott Galloway, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

By Julia Pinto

04/29/2022

Interactive News



“Re-perception: The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something new in existing information. Noticing what others missed.” — Amy Webb

Thinking about the future and predicting what will happen encourages us to take action and responsibility for the future. At SXSW 2022, well-accredited futurists, predictors, and gamers took to the stages during the SXSW Conference to really give us insight on it all.

Amy Webb, founder at Future Today Institute, made a prevalent return for her 15th Emerging Tech Trends Report for 2022. With an ecstatic welcome, Webb took us through three trend clusters that are foundational to each other. All while helping us unlock an incredible superpower that she calls “re-perception,” Webb wants us to question our assumptions.

Serial entrepreneur, NYU business professor, and host of Pivot Podcast Scott Galloway presented his Provocative Predictions from space exploration to web3 and beyond. Galloway gave us predictions, silver linings, and the answer to the question that he has gotten the most in the past 18 months: “What is the profound opportunity coming out of COVID-19?”

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins sat down with his partner and long-time manager Jessica Blevins for Beyond Gaming: Ninja on the Future of Entertainment. Team Ninja discussed the trials and tribulations of being a successful streamer and how to properly pivot that success into mainstream acceptance without burning your audience.

These Featured Sessions offer a look into the future taking into account our current place in the world. Watch now to get yourself in the know and prepare for the future of tech and entertainment.

“Remember: just because it’s far away [the future], doesn’t mean we don’t take action.” — Amy Webb

Amy Webb Launches 2022 Emerging Tech Trend Report

Amy Webb offers us a glimpse into the future with different scenarios and how she thinks these futures could turn out.

“You need to use trends to help you re-perceive the future. And to do that we create strategic scenarios which bring together facts and perception. To help you see alternatives. To help you influence the future so it doesn’t just show up.” – Amy Webb

Provocative Predictions with Scott Galloway

Making the audience laugh at hard truths, Scott Galloway takes us through what he got right and wrong in his November 2021 predictions. During his talk on space exploration, web3, luxe coins, and more, Galloway circles back to answering what is the "big unlock" of going through COVID-19 and what really matters.

Beyond Gaming: Ninja on the Future of Entertainment

Tyler (aka "Ninja") and Jess Blevins create what they call the perfect storm of passion and business. The power couple takes us through their start of streaming, how they branched out to different categories and opportunities, and how any decision can affect business.

“[Streaming], it’s evolved so much further than gaming right now. You can stream literally anything and be incredibly successful. We live in a world now where people are so thirsty for content, good content, and appealing content.” — Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Watch SXSW On-Demand Content

 

Before we see you again next March 10-19 in Austin, TX and online for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals, take a look back at SXSW 2022.

Relive exciting Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film Festival red carpets and Q&As, select Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Stay tuned for more 2022 recaps as well as information about 2023 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

(Top-Bottom): Amy Webb – Photo by Melissa Bordeau; Amy Webb – Photo by Amanda Stronza; Scott Galloway – Photo by Nathan Migal; Tyler “Ninja” Belvins – Photo by Ashley Gallegos

