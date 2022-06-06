Futurology Season 2: Explore Big Questions About What’s Next

The second season of Futurology has arrived! This 12-episode Audible original podcast presented by SXSW asks and answers a dozen big questions about the world of tomorrow.

Peer into the future with host Otis Gray for a new round of queries tackling sex, space, cities, and higher education. Preview the latest episodes below and get ready to turn up the inspiration.

Season 2 Episodes

Sex | Technology has invaded our sex lives — but there’s no reason this can’t be hot. In this mostly-safe-for-work episode, meet the erotic pioneers of “sextech.”

Space | Futurology travels to the annual Space Symposium, explores the cutting edge of space warfare, and wonders: How can we preserve the wonder of space as it becomes the next battlefield?

Cities | Just how intelligent are “smart” cities, really? We speak to some of the biggest brains in urban planning about the astonishing promise — and terrifying pitfalls — of the future of urban life all over the planet.

Higher Education | No American institution is more overdue for disruption than costly, elitist higher education as we know it. Can we reboot college without losing all the things we love about it?

