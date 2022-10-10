We’ve come together to celebrate Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month. Join us to reflect on the contributions and culture of Hispanic and Latinx people that are out there shaping our world - starting with a sneak peek below of some conversations and performances held in the previous years at SXSW.

Soy Cubana is a spirited documentary that won the Audience Awards for the 24 Beats Per Second at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. Music from the movie features the all-female a cappella group from Santagio de Cuba with members Koset Muñoa Columbié, Maryoris Mena Faez, Ana Josefina Hernández, and Annia del Toro Leyva.

The U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, weighs in on identity and the race/class divide at SXSW 2019.

Born in Miami and raised in Columbia, Kiko Villamizar now resides in Austin as founder and artistic director for Casa de la Cultura. He joined us with a six-piece band at the SXSW Radio Day Stage in 2022.

Last but not least— an ongoing list of the wonderful Hispanic & Latinx SXSW Alumni:

SXSW Film & TV

Juliana Maite (Without Prescription, Puerto Rico, 2022), Iliana Sosa (What We Leave Behind, USA, 2022), Marian Bastos (Raquel 1:1, Brazil, 2022), Ivan Herrera (Bantú Mama, Dominican Republic, 2020), Camila Urrutia (Gunpowder Heart, Guatemala, 2020), Laura Herrero Garvín (La Mami, Mexico, 2020), Gabriela Calvache (La Mala Noche, Ecuador, 2019), Catalina Arroyave Restrepo (Days of the Whale, Colombia, 2019)

SXSW Music

Residente (2017), Cafe Tacvuba (2013), Luna Luna (2022), Fantastic Negrito (2016), Grupo Fantasma (2012 & 2016), Brownout (2013), Gina Chavez (2016), Bomba Estereo (2015), Dayme Arocena (2016), KAINA (2022)

Enter a collection of SXSW videos featuring Hispanic and Latinx creatives from the worlds of tech, film, music, government, healthcare, and beyond.