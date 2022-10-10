La Doña at Scoot Inn – SXSW 2022 – Renee Dominguez

 

Celebrando Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month

Watch sessions and performances from Hispanic & Latinx creatives at SXSW

By Julia Pinto

10/10/2022

We’ve come together to celebrate Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month. Join us to reflect on the contributions and culture of Hispanic and Latinx people that are out there shaping our world - starting with a sneak peek below of some conversations and performances held in the previous years at SXSW.

Soy Cubana is a spirited documentary that won the Audience Awards for the 24 Beats Per Second at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. Music from the movie features the all-female a cappella group from Santagio de Cuba with members Koset Muñoa Columbié, Maryoris Mena Faez, Ana Josefina Hernández, and Annia del Toro Leyva.

The U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, weighs in on identity and the race/class divide at SXSW 2019.

Born in Miami and raised in Columbia, Kiko Villamizar now resides in Austin as founder and artistic director for Casa de la Cultura. He joined us with a six-piece band at the SXSW Radio Day Stage in 2022.

Last but not least— an ongoing list of the wonderful Hispanic & Latinx SXSW Alumni:

SXSW Film & TV
Juliana Maite (Without Prescription, Puerto Rico, 2022), Iliana Sosa (What We Leave Behind, USA, 2022), Marian Bastos (Raquel 1:1, Brazil, 2022), Ivan Herrera (Bantú Mama, Dominican Republic, 2020), Camila Urrutia (Gunpowder Heart, Guatemala, 2020), Laura Herrero Garvín (La Mami, Mexico, 2020), Gabriela Calvache (La Mala Noche, Ecuador, 2019), Catalina Arroyave Restrepo (Days of the Whale, Colombia, 2019)

SXSW Music
Residente (2017), Cafe Tacvuba (2013), Luna Luna (2022), Fantastic Negrito (2016), Grupo Fantasma (2012 & 2016), Brownout (2013), Gina Chavez (2016), Bomba Estereo (2015), Dayme Arocena (2016), KAINA (2022)

Enter a collection of SXSW videos featuring Hispanic and Latinx creatives from the worlds of tech, film, music, government, healthcare, and beyond.

Soy Cubana: Music from the Movie

In 2017, the Vocal Vidas were invited to perform in the United States for the first time, just as diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba began to close. As they traveled to Los Angeles, playing in restaurants, jazz clubs, and preparing for their biggest concert ever – for an audience of four thousand at Downtown LA’s Grand Performances – the journey of the Vocal Vidas came to resemble the story of two cultures beginning to reconnect in the face of international uncertainty.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Keynote

As New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to galvanize the left (and frustrate the right), what’s driving her unique appeal has become an increasingly compelling question. Is it her identity or her substantive politics? Or both?

Kiko Villamizar at 2022 SXSW Music Festival

Kiko Villamizar was born in Miami to Colombian parents and was taken to Colombia as a child and raised on a coffee farm where he learned Colombian folk music through oral tradition with his family. He studied jazz in Miami, then began traveling, collecting melodies and rhythms that make for a genuine world class fusion of Colombian rhythms. After studying jazz in Miami, he began traveling, collecting melodies and rhythms that make for a genuine world class fusion of Colombian rhythms.

Relief for
Puerto Rico

 

It's important to reflect on what it means to be a part of the Hispanic and Latinx community today. In the midst of political turmoil, natural disaster, and cultural upheaval— it's more important than ever to remember how much power we have as individuals and communities. Join us in supporting Puerto Rico, SXSW has donated to Brigada Solidaria del Oeste and PRxPR Relief and Rebuild Fund to support the island following the destruction of Hurricane Fiona.

Credits: La Doña at Scoot Inn – Photo by Renee Dominguez; Iliana Sosa – Photo by Miguel Esparza

