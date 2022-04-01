By Olivia Cruz

04/1/2022

News



Luckbox names Wet Leg “Best New Artist at SXSW”

Post-punk minimalism mixed with puckish lyrical innuendo. It’s Wet Leg. The breakout British indie-rock duo was born out of the 10+ year friendship of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers while at the top of a Ferris wheel in Isle of the Wight.

With a mutual love for the likes of The Ronettes, Jane Birken, Ty Segall and Björk, the two started a band for the fun of it. In 2019, they signed to Domino Recording Company, and in 2021 they became an overnight sensation when their debut single “Chaise Longue” went viral, gaining millions of streams.

In December, the pair made their debut with a live show at The Mercury Lounge in New York. With only four singles released on streaming services, Wet Leg played a sold out show.

Having just kicked-off their first U.S. tour in March, the group is set to drop their debut album April 8. The band also made their SXSW appearance March 16-18.

Look to Luckbox for The Rockhound’s review of Wet Leg and other new music releases.

Photo provided by Luckbox

