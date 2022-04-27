Splash Recaps Best SXSW Conference Moments

Did you spot a bright, bold vintage ice cream truck making its way around Austin during SXSW 2022? The Splash team took to the streets to bring samples and swag to SXSW conference goers.

They also proved that airbrushing is the new black! Leaning into nostalgia and bringing their brand to life, Splash had professional airbrush artists decorating shirts and hats while sampling their line of flavored water beverages. Splash Blast, Splash Fizz, and Splash NRG brought bold flavors, bright colors, and refreshment as the official flavored water of SXSW.

Find out more about all of their new flavors, and see where their ice cream truck will be next by following them @DrinkSplash.

Left to right: